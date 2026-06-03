Jake Quickenden reveals he and wife Sophie Church 'grew apart' and split after almost four years of marriage

Former couple Jake Quickenden and Sophie Church have split after almost four years of marriage, with Jake revealing they 'grew apart' and their marriage became 'hard to function'. The two are parents to sons Leo, five, and 16-month-old Kit, and are said to be 'incredibly amicable' as they focus on co-parenting.

Jake Quickenden has revealed he feels like he and his wife Sophie Church grew apart and their marriage became hard to function. The former couple, who are parents to sons Leo, five, and 16-month-old Kit, split a few months ago according to Jake, after almost four years of marriage.

On Tuesday, Jake, 37, posted a family photo of himself with Sophie and their children, including Sophie's son Freddie, 12, from a previous relationship. Revealing he wanted to give his followers an insight into their situation, he said: Me and Sophie have unfortunately separated. It's been a few months now, tried to keep it private for us to come to terms with it and navigate it properly, while it also involves our beautiful children.

But sometimes things are taken out of our hands, I guess it's kinda hypocritical from my side, sharing my life on social media but then wanting privacy in a super hard moment. But we did just want to deal with it together. Firstly Sophie is an amazing person and mother and we shared some very special moments together that I will always cherish. We have beautiful children together and they will always come first.

I have respect and love for her and I want her to succeed in everything she does. I will always have her back. Unfortunately as a couple we just grew apart and it became hard to function together. I hope we both find our happiness, I know we both deserve that.

Many times in breakups people expect a huge reason, this isn't like that it's two people growing apart and realising that happiness rests its head somewhere else. For now I'm going to be concentrating on the boys, co-parenting in a healthy loving way which I know we will 100 per cent be able to do because we are already doing that.

When the dust settles we will be popping round to each others for a brew to chat about the kids and like I said I want nothing but the best for Sophie. Been a tough few months please be kind to both parties and also didn't even wanna do a cringe post like this but for certain reasons had to. Jake and Sophie are thought to have struck up a romance in June 2018.

The former couple, who are parents to sons Leo, five, and 16-month-old Kit, split a few months ago according to Jake, after almost four years of marriage. Three years later, he popped the question during a family getaway to Rhodes, Greece, and married Sophie in Ibiza, Spain, in September 2022. Last month, newly-single Jake took to Instagram with a sizzling shirtless selfie as he relished in his new romantic status after the break-up.

Taking to his Instagram Stories the hunk showcased his incredibly muscular and tattooed physique while working out amid the Bank Holiday heatwave. With sweat running down his pecs and abs he gazed into the camera, while captioning the post: Needed that today! Now off to work! Can't wait for the three hour drive in 26 degrees.

He also appeared to reference the split with a profound message about having hope in dark times. It is both fragile, and powerful - a feeling that steadies the heart, lifts the mind, and gives us courage to take one more step. At its core, hope is a promise that tomorrow may hold what today cannot yet reveal.

Breaking his social media silence on Friday, Jake also appeared to reference the split after sharing a gallery of snaps with his sons, writing: My boys…. My world!! He went on to respond to a follower in the comments after they shared their support in the wake of his marital split. They wrote: Whatever is happening the kids have the best parents ever…dad and mum who love them so much!

I hope things work out for the best! Positively your way! Jake then responded: Appreciate that, they are all that matter. Jake and Sophie are said to be incredibly amicable, and remain focused on co-parenting their children





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Jake Quickenden Sophie Church Marriage Split Co-Parenting

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