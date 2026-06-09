Jake Quickenden Opens Up About Emotional Wedding Experience Amid Separation from Wife Sophie Church

Reality star Jake Quickenden shares his feelings after attending a friend's wedding post-split, describing it as both wonderful and emotionally challenging as he navigates life apart from wife Sophie Church while focusing on co-parenting their children.

Jake Quickenden , the 37-year-old reality star, maintained a positive outlook while attending a friend's wedding over the weekend, following his recent separation from wife Sophie Church .

The couple, who share two young sons-Leo, five, and 16-month-old Kit-announced their split last month, revealing that they had been apart for 'a few months' after nearly four years of marriage. At the wedding, Quickenden shared a series of cheerful photos, expressing gratitude for the chance to disconnect from his phone and be fully present. He described the event as 'wonderful,' noting that he reconnected with many friendly and welcoming people.

While he admitted missing his children, he also emphasized the importance of parental self-care, humorously referencing his hair transplant as he planned to 'let his hair down.

' The experience proved emotionally charged for him, especially during speeches about love and marriage, which he acknowledged as part of the ongoing process of navigating life post-separation. He also mentioned his return to healthy habits, including gym sessions, a balanced diet, and eliminating alcohol, aiming for greater happiness and laughter.

Quickenden had earlier taken to social media to explain the separation in detail, sharing a heartfelt post that included a photo with Sophie, their children, and Sophie's son Freddie from a prior relationship. He acknowledged the difficulty of balancing public sharing with private grief, explaining that they initially wanted to handle the transition quietly for the sake of their family. He praised Sophie as an 'amazing person and mother,' cherishing their shared memories and committing to a respectful co-parenting relationship.

The split, he clarified, was not due to conflict but rather a natural drifting apart, making the marriage 'hard to function.

' Both parents are now focused on creating a stable, loving environment for their kids, with plans to maintain a friendly connection for co-parenting purposes, including casual visits for a 'brew' to discuss the children. Quickenden asked for kindness from the public and apologized for the 'cringe' nature of the post, noting that certain circumstances made it necessary. The relationship between Quickenden, 37, and influencer Sophie, 33, began around June 2018.

Since the separation, Jake has been concentrating on personal well-being and co-parenting, emphasizing that their children's needs remain the top priority. His appearance at the wedding signaled a step toward healing, even as he continues to process the emotional complexities of ending a long-term partnership. The public response has largely supported his transparent approach, with many appreciating his honesty about the non-confrontational, gradual nature of their breakup.

As they move forward, both are determined to foster a positive dynamic for their family, proving that amicable separations are possible with mutual respect and focused co-parenting





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