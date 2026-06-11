Jake Quickenden in Talks for Strictly Come Dancing After Split from Wife Sophie Church

Jake Quickenden is reportedly in advanced talks to join the next series of Strictly Come Dancing, following his split from wife Sophie Church. The 37-year-old reality TV star, known for winning Dancing on Ice, is said to be a perfect fit for the show.

Jake Quickenden , the 37-year-old former X Factor star and reality TV veteran, is reportedly in advanced discussions with BBC bosses to join the next series of Strictly Come Dancing .

The news comes just months after his split from wife Sophie Church, with whom he shares two young sons. Quickenden is no stranger to dance challenges, having won Dancing on Ice in 2018, and his recent role in the CBBC football drama Jamie Johnson FC has kept him in the BBC spotlight.

TV insiders told The Sun that Strictly bookers have been impressed by his charisma and performance abilities, describing him as a fun, hunky, all-round nice guy who is a natural performer. The potential casting would mark a significant new chapter for Quickenden, who has navigated a turbulent period in his personal life. Quickenden and Sophie Church separated after nearly four years of marriage, a decision he publicly addressed on social media earlier this month.

In an emotional post, he explained that they had grown apart and that the relationship became difficult to maintain. He emphasized their mutual respect and commitment to co-parenting their sons, Leo, five, and 16-month-old Kit, as well as Sophie's son Freddie, 12, from a previous relationship. Following the announcement, Quickenden attended a friend's wedding and shared on Instagram that it was emotional to hear about love and marriage at this time.

He added that he is focusing on fitness, healthy eating, and staying positive, describing the process as one of navigation and growth. A source close to the situation suggested that Strictly could be perfectly timed for Quickenden, offering a focused and productive distraction from his personal challenges. They noted that there would be no Strictly curse involved, as he is already single.

The show has already confirmed its first celebrity participant, Lacey Turner, and announced that Dani Dyer will return for the 2026 series after an injury forced her to withdraw the previous year. Quickenden's potential addition would bring a mix of talent and heart to the dance floor, as he looks to find joy and happiness through performance. Representatives for Quickenden and the BBC have not yet commented on the reports, but fans are eagerly awaiting official confirmation.

His journey from X Factor to I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and Celebrity SAS has shown his resilience, and a stint on Strictly would further cement his status as a beloved reality TV figure. Strictly Come Dancing has a long history of welcoming celebrities from various backgrounds, and Quickenden would join a lineup that promises entertainment and drama. His previous dance experience might give him an edge, but the show's unpredictable nature means anything can happen.

For now, Quickenden seems ready to embrace this new opportunity, turning a difficult period into a chance for reinvention. As he put it, back to the gym, no more booze, and a lot of happiness and laughter. Whether the rumors come true or not, his story continues to captivate audiences who have followed his ups and downs over the years





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