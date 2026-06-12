Jake Quickenden in Talks for Strictly Come Dancing Following Marriage Split

Reality TV star Jake Quickenden is reportedly close to signing up for the next series of Strictly Come Dancing. The 37-year-old, who recently split from his wife Sophie Church, is said to be in advanced talks with BBC producers. Sources indicate his recent role in a CBBC drama and his winning record on Dancing On Ice make him a prime candidate for the show's new lineup.

Jake Quickenden , the 37-year-old former X Factor star and reality TV veteran, is reportedly in advanced negotiations with BBC producers to join the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing .

This potential move comes amidst a period of significant personal change for Quickenden, following his separation from his wife Sophie Church earlier this year. The couple, who share two young sons, Leo (five) and Kit (16 months), announced their split after nearly four years of marriage.

In a candid social media post, Quickenden explained that they had grown apart and that the relationship had become 'hard to function,' while emphasizing his continued respect and love for Sophie and their shared priority of their children. Quickenden is no stranger to the competitive entertainment format, having previously won Dancing On Ice and participated in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

His recent casting in the CBBC football drama Jamie Johnson FC has reportedly positioned him favorably within the BBC ecosystem, making him a more attractive prospect for Strictly bookers. According to sources cited by The Sun, producers view him as a 'fun, hunky' all-round nice guy with natural performing ability as both an actor and singer.

They suggest the timing could be ideal, offering him a constructive outlet following his personal upheaval and noting that the show's environment is typically devoid of the so-called 'Strictly curse' that impacts some relationships. The speculation arrives as the BBC already confirms the return of fan favorite Dani Dyer for the 2026 series. Dyer, who was forced to withdraw from the 2025 lineup after sustaining an ankle injury during rehearsals, expressed her 'over the moon' excitement about a second chance.

She quipped about hoping to make it to 'week one' this time around. Lacey Turner has also been announced as an early entrant. As the roster begins to take shape, Quickenden's rumored involvement adds a layer of public interest due to his recent high-profile personal life and his established aptitude for physical performance, setting the stage for what would be a closely watched series





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