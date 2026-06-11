Jake Quickenden 'in advanced talks' to join Strictly Come Dancing as he moves on from split with wife Sophie Church

Jake Quickenden is reportedly in talks to join the next series of Strictly Come Dancing as he moves on from his split with wife Sophie Church. The former X Factor star, 37, is no stranger to reality TV and has recently joined the CBBC football drama Jamie Johnson FC. TV sources say Jake has caught the eye of the Strictly bookers and would be a great addition to the show.

Jake Quickenden is reportedly in advanced talks with TV bosses to appear in the next series of Strictly Come Dancing . The former X Factor star, 37, is no stranger to reality TV having taken part in Dancing On Ice , I'm A Celeb and Celebrity SAS over the years.

And now after a tumultuous few months in his personal life following his split from his wife Sophie Church, Jake appears to be set to move forward with a new challenge. The star also recently joined the CBBC football drama Jamie Johnson FC which could boost his chances. TV sources said: 'Jake has caught the eye of the Strictly bookers. He's fun, hunky and known as an all-round nice guy.

'He's an actor and singer, so is a natural performer and he won Dancing On Ice, so has clearly got the moves. And now he's in the BBC stables, he's part of the gang. Jake Quickenden is reportedly in talks for the next series of Strictly Come Dancing as the reality star moves forward following his split from wife Sophie Church. Strictly could be good timing with his recent split too.

It's the perfect show to throw himself into and there would be no Strictly curse, ' according to reports from The Sun. The Daily Mail have contacted Jake's and BBC representatives for comment. On Wednesday Lacey Turner was confirmed as the first celebrity to be taking part in the new series.

She will be joined by Dani Dyer, who is heading back on the show one year after she was forced to quit the 2025 run after fracturing her ankle during rehearsals. Dani said on Thursday: 'I am so excited to be back in the ballroom this September! I just cannot wait to get my dancing shoes back on and hopefully this time around I can actually make it to week one!

I'm just over the moon and cannot wait to find out who else is doing it!

'. Last month it was revealed Jake and Sophie, who share sons Leo, five, and 16-month-old Kit, had split after almost four years of marriage. And now earlier this week Jake admitted it was 'emotional listening about love and marriage' as he attended the nuptials of his pals. A source said: 'Strictly could be good timing with his recent split too.

It's the perfect show to throw himself into and there would be no Strictly curse. He then confessed: 'It was beautiful, emotional at moments especially at the minute listening about love and marriage, but it's all a process we are navigating.

'Back to it now, back in the gym, eating healthy, no more booze and a lot of happiness and laughter hopefully. ' It comes after Jake revealed he feels like he and Sophie 'grew apart' and their marriage became 'hard to function'. Sharing a snap earlier this month of himself with Sophie and their children, including Sophie's son Freddie, 12, from a previous relationship, he said: 'Thought maybe I should tell you what's going on right now.

Me and Sophie have unfortunately separated. It's been a few months now, tried to keep it private for us to come to terms with it and navigate it properly, while it also involves our beautiful children. But sometimes things are taken out of our hands, I guess it's kinda hypocritical from my side, sharing my life on social media but then wanting privacy in a super hard moment. But we did just want to deal with it together.

Firstly Sophie is an amazing person and mother and we shared some very special moments together that I will always cherish. We have beautiful children together and they will always come first. I have respect and love for her and I want her to succeed in everything she does. I will always have her back.

Unfortunately as a couple we just grew apart and it became hard to function together. I hope we both find our happiness, I know we both deserve that. Many times in breakups people expect a huge reason, this isn't like that it's two people growing apart and realising that happiness rests its head somewhere else





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jake Quickenden Strictly Come Dancing Sophie Church Dancing On Ice I'm A Celeb Celebrity SAS CBBC Jamie Johnson FC Lacey Turner Dani Dyer BBC

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

12 Years Later, HBO Max Resurrects Denis Villeneuve's Breakout ThrillerDenis Villeneuve's Enemy, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, has gained popularity on streaming 12 years later.

Read more »

Nationals Shift Top Prospect Jake Fien to Outfield in 2026Washington Nationals have converted former shortstop prospect Jake Fien into an outfielder, logging most of his 2026 appearances in right and center field after a wrist injury, sparking questions about his long‑term role amid a crowded infield prospect pool.

Read more »

Influencer Jake Lang arrested again in North Texas on terroristic threat charge, held on $1M bondInfluencer Jake Lang was arrested in North Texas on a terroristic threat charge and is being held on a $1 million bond after he was spotted at protests outside the Collin County Courthouse in Frisco, according to jail records.

Read more »

Jake Quickenden in Talks for Strictly Come Dancing After Split from Wife Sophie ChurchJake Quickenden is reportedly in advanced talks to join the next series of Strictly Come Dancing, following his split from wife Sophie Church. The 37-year-old reality TV star, known for winning Dancing on Ice, is said to be a perfect fit for the show.

Read more »