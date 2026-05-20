Jake Quickenden and wife Sophie Church split after four years of marriage

Former X Factor star Jake Quickenden and his wife Sophie Church have reportedly split after four years of marriage. The couple share two children and are said to be 'incredibly amicable' and focused on co-parenting their children.

Jake Quickenden and his wife Sophie Church have reportedly split after four years of marriage. The former X Factor star and the reality star, who share two children, are said to be 'incredibly amicable' and are focused on co-parenting their children Leo, five, and Kit, 15 months.

A source close to the couple revealed that they have had long and honest conversations about growing apart and are now prioritizing their children's well-being. Despite their split, Jake and Sophie are said to be on great terms and are looking to the future, co-parenting together. Jake had previously spoken about the challenges of pursuing his career while raising a young family, saying that it's 'hard' to be away from his two young sons, Leo and Kit.

He emphasized that his motivation stems from his desire to be a positive role model for his children. Jake and Sophie began dating in 2018 and got engaged three years later. They tied the knot in 2022 and have been together for nearly a decade. The couple's decision to split is said to be amicable, with a source stating that they have a huge amount of love and respect for each other.

Their main priority has always been, and continues to be, their children, and they are fully committed to being the best parents possible. Over time, they started to grow apart, and Jake and Sophie have had some long and honest conversations about this. They are now focused on maintaining a happy and supportive family unit together, and are committed to co-parenting their children.

Jake had previously gushed about Sophie in the days after their wedding in Ibiza, even calling her his 'soulmate' in his vows. He joked about their wedding vows, saying, 'I was saying, 'I won't leave empty wrappers in the cupboard any more'. I said, 'I'll still love her when she makes a noise when she eats like a squirrel'.

'I said at the end, 'I think there's only one true love and you're my soulmate''. Jake had previously spoken about the challenges of pursuing his career while raising a young family, saying that it's 'hard' to be away from his two young sons, Leo and Kit. He told The Mirror: 'It's hard. But there's so many parents who have to work away in all lines of work, and it can be tough.

But we’ve got FaceTime now which is great, so we get to see their faces every day.

' Jake emphasized that his motivation stems from his desire to be a positive role model for his children. He shared: 'I just want to be a decent role model for my kids, and if they see me working away and trying to better myself then hopefully that will rub off on them. And as hard as it is being away, it’s not forever.

' Acknowledging the emotional strain, Jake admitted that, like anyone, he has 'down days' when he can’t see his loved ones but tries to focus on the bigger picture. He reiterated that he wants to show his sons that 'you need to work in life' and that 'nothing comes easy'. Though Jake is enjoying his new acting career, the transition hasn't been without its struggles.

He admitted to experiencing 'imposter syndrome' in the acting world, surrounded by talented professionals who have years of training





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Jake Quickenden Sophie Church X Factor Co-Parenting Celebrity Split

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