Jake Paul Writing Off Fitness Goals Amid Recovery from Jaw Surgery and Potential Retirement

Jake Paul revealed that there is a real possibility he may never fight again due to complications stemming from the broken jaw he suffered in a knockout defeat to Anthony Joshua. Following several surgeries to fix his jaw, Paul admitted that he would be out of the ring for at least the next six months. Despite this, he never got around to naming another opponent, as he was busy preparing for his wedding and other promotional endeavors.

Jake Paul's boxing dreams may have been shattered along with his jaw. The child star and YouTuber who has made millions promoting his own boxing matches has more tests planned on the injuries he suffered during his knockout defeat to Anthony Joshua on December 19.

"I'm getting some new scans in a couple of days on the jaw to get an update on the healing process," Paul told podcaster Ariel Helwani. "We'll see what my doctors say and if I can even fight again. That is definitely within the realm of possibility.

" The loss to the former heavyweight champion dropped Paul's lifetime record to 12-2, although Julio César Chávez Jr. stands as the only true boxer he ever defeated. Paul's other victories came against converted MMA fighters, like Nate Diaz, and even diminutive former NBA star Nate Robinson. The good news for Paul is that he feels like the injury is improving.

"It does feel a lot better as the weeks and time go by," he said. "I think it just depends on how the bone heals. There's also a tooth missing here, and I'm pretty sure I'm going to have to get some sort of implant. Wow.





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