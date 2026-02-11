Jake Paul to Fight Cedric Doumbe in Boxing Match in Dubai on Dec 24

Jake Paul will face former GLORY kickboxing champion and PFL fighter Cedric Doumbe in a cruiserweight boxing match on Dec 24 at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. The bout will be at 200 pounds and Most Valuable Promotions has not yet announced a streaming partner.

Jake Paul will return to the boxing ring on Dec 24 against former GLORY Kickboxing champion and current PFL star Cedric Doumbe. The cruiserweight bout will take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

Most Valuable Promotions confirmed the fight but has not announced a streaming partner. The New York Post reported the fight will not be streamed on Netflix, with DAZN pay-per-view the most likely option. The 34-year-old Doumbe has not fought in over two years, since he knocked out Jaleel Willis in the first round in May 2024.

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Doumbe Faces Size Disadvantage At Cruiserweight

He typically fights around welterweight, with his last MMA fight at 175.5 pounds, but this boxing match will be contested at cruiserweight, with a 200-pound maximum. Paul, 29, will hold a considerable size advantage. Doumbe is a former kickboxing world champion for Glory, where he compiled a 12-3 record and avenged all of his losses by eventually beating the opponents who defeated him. His overall career kickboxing record is 75-7-1.

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He is still in the prime of his career at 34 and is known for excellent cardio and superior athletic ability. He has only boxed once professionally, in 2015, when he got his hand raised less than two weeks before his GLORY debut at GLORY 22: Lille. Before making the jump to MMA in 2021, Doumbe won the GLORY welterweight belt twice and defended the title on several occasions.

He stopped his first two MMA opponents before signing with the UFC to debut at UFC Paris in 2022. When plans for a matchup with Darian Weeks fell through, he was released from his contract and returned to the regional scene in France.

Recent MMA Record And PFL Contract

A matchup with the undefeated Baysangur Chamsoudinov ended in the third round due to a splinter in Doumbe's foot, but he rebounded from his first loss later that year by knocking out Jaleel Willis at a Bellator Champions Series event before the Bellator brand was fully absorbed by the PFL. He remains under contract with the PFL, which likely helped expedite negotiations for the boxing match.

Paul first dipped his toe into boxing with an exhibition bout on the undercard for his brother Logan's fight with KSI. Beginning with his 2021 victory over Ben Askren, he collected back-to-back wins over former UFC titleholder Tyron Woodley after knocking out Askren. In 2022 he defeated UFC Hall of Famer Anderson Silva via decision before suffering his first loss against Tommy Fury the following year.

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Paul Previous Box Office Controversial Fights

Paul has also faced Mike Tyson and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. He made it a little over five rounds with Anthony Joshua before being knocked out midway through the sixth. He recently got the combat sports rumor mill churning with the announcement that he would return to the ring in Dubai on Christmas Eve.

Free and open to the public, the Paul vs Doumbe kickoff press conferences will take place Tuesday, November 10 at 6:00pm CET at Pavillon Cambon in Paris. Combat sports fans did not have to wait long for news of Paul's opponent, as the 29-year-old revealed this week that he will be facing Doumbe.