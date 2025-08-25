Jake Paul Set to Face Gervonta Davis in Exhibition Bout

YouTube sensation turned boxer Jake Paul will take on undefeated champion Gervonta 'Tank' Davis in a highly anticipated exhibition fight on November 14th. The fight will be streamed exclusively on Netflix and promises a clash of styles.

Jake Paul 's next boxing match has been officially confirmed. The YouTube star-turned-pundit will be facing off against Gervonta 'Tank' Davis in an exhibition bout at Atlanta's State Farm Arena on November 14 . This high-profile event will be exclusively streamed by Netflix , marking a continuation of their partnership with Paul following his controversial fight against Mike Tyson.

\Paul, who boasts a 12-1 professional boxing record with seven knockouts, has already started the verbal sparring on social media platform X. He stated, 'Gervonta has been disrespecting my name for too long. His nickname might be Tank, but I’m an FPV drone and I’m about to disable this tiny boy.' Continuing his bold claims, Paul added, 'Yes, he’s one of the top pound-for-pound boxers in the world, but my motto is anyone, anytime, anyplace, against all odds. And I like my odds. First, I am going to kill David, then I will go on to slaughter Goliath.' The 'Goliath' likely refers to Anthony Joshua, the two-time heavyweight world champion, with whom Paul was in negotiations for a fight. However, those discussions reportedly fell through due to conflicts surrounding broadcasting rights.\Davis, who remains undefeated in his professional boxing career, saw his last fight shrouded in controversy. He faced a draw against Lamont Roach in March at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. The bout included an instance where Davis kneeled down, which wasn't ruled as a knockdown in the ninth round. Davis was slated to face Roach again on August 16, but his participation was canceled due to a misdemeanor domestic violence battery charge stemming from an altercation with his former girlfriend in June. She had accused him of striking her on the head and slapping her. The charge was eventually dropped as she decided not to pursue prosecution. Paul's latest fight was against Julio César Chávez Jr. in June, where he secured a unanimous decision victory in California. This win earned him a World Boxing Association (WBA) ranking last month, positioning him as the No. 14 contender in the cruiserweight division. Adding another layer of intrigue to the upcoming matchup is the stark difference in weight classes between the two fighters. Paul stands at least 50 pounds heavier than Davis, who measures 5-foot-5 compared to Paul's 6-foot-1 frame. Moreover, Netflix will be broadcasting another significant boxing event on September 13, featuring Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford, two of the most celebrated pound-for-pound boxers of all time.





