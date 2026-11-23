The newly released GTA 6 continues to reach the world in unexpected ways. It has now found its way into the lives of boxing fans, who think the game has poked

fans, who think the game has poked fun at Jake Paul's 2024 fight with former heavyweight champion and legend of the sport, Mike Tyson. Since his arrival in professional boxing, Paul has been a controversial figure in the eyes of many, picking opponents in the twilight of their careers or who aren't even boxers by trade.

Whilst this drives big numbers and ever bigger purses for Paul, it does not impress the boxing traditionalists. It seems there may have been a boxing fan or two on the development team for GTA 6, as one player discovered a radio bulletin within the game telling of a boxing match between a young influencer and a long-retired former champion billed as the 'battle of the ages' - which seems like a not-so-subtle dig at Paul.

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“In what promises to be a battle of the ages, former heavyweight boxing champion Tyler McNeil will re-enter the ring after nearly 50 years. McNeil will take on 22-year-old influencer Jacob Parker in a fight streaming live, who have assured subscribers that the 86-year-old's dialysis machine will not hinder proceedings.

”Fans have also pointed to the names and initials as evidence: Jacob Parker and Jake Paul both have the initials "JP," while Tyler McNeil has "Ty" and Mike Tyson's initials "MT" in reverse. When Paul and Tyson announced their fight, it sparked controversy due to the record age gap of 31 years between the two. Paul was 27 and Tyson was 58 at the time.

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Tyson had also not had a sanctioned professional bout in almost 20 years and had to delay their original date due to health problems, which is perhaps what the dialysis machine is referencing.in a fight where the age gap was evident from the start, but both men walked away with tens of millions of dollars and one of the biggest fights in boxing history under their belts. Even though the Easter egg is likely a put-down, Paul posted on social media, responding to the in-game reference and, true to character, turning it into a positive.

As a kid I played GTA all the time and listened to the radio while driving for hoursThe American is officially returning to action on Christmas Eve to fight MMA and kickboxing star Cedric Doumbe in Dubai. James started his journalism career in 2024 and has written about a variety of sports, including Boxing, MMA, tennis and Formula 1, but his expertise is in boxing.

As a former boxer, he has been published with Boxing News and the Independent, where he worked as a boxing writer - covering breaking news, analysis, interviewing notable figures such as Amir Khan and reporting from ringside. James was born in Birmingham in the UK before a brief stint of his childhood in New Jersey, and then returned to the UK as a teenager to finish his education and gain a Bachelor's degree from Newcastle University.

When he isn’t writing, James enjoys a round of golf with his friends or lacing up his gloves and trying to emulate the fighters he loves watching, like Vasiliy Lomachenko and David Benavidez.