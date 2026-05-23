Jake Parry's Coronation Street Return After Two Decades as a Different Character

Jake Parry, a former Coronation Street actor, has returned to the ITV soap, this time as a new character named DAMO. He shared a trailer snippet on TikTok, revealing his return next week.

Coronation Street star Jake Parry has revealed he's returning to the cobbles after two decades, this time as a different character. Jake Parry took to TikTok to share a snippet from his upcoming appearance on the ITV soap, where he shares a scuffle with newcomer Idris Nazir.

The actor captioned: 'Coronation Street trailer. Catch me as DAMO next week.

' After a fan questioned the airing date, Jake replied: 'May 26. ' It's not the first time Jake has walked the famous cobbles of Coronation Street. As a baby, he and his twin brother Oscar played the role of baby Simon Barlow - son of Peter (Chris Gascoyne). Jake explained: 'For anyone wondering, I played Simon Barlow with my brother when I was a baby.

I have now come back as a different character DAMO which is out next week.

' Jake also boasts film credits in films like The Awakening and It Feels Like This. Alex Bain took over as Simon when the character returned in 2008, remaining on the show until 2024. Coronation Street alum Nicola Thorp revealed she's been in £30,000 of debt for the past 17 years, after struggling to pay her drama school fees





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