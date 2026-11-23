Jake Oettinger stopped a season-high 34 shots and had his NHL-leading fifth shutout of the season, Joel Kiviranta scored a second-period goal and the Dallas Stars beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 1-0 on Sunday night for their fifth straight win. The shutout matches the 27-year-old Oettinger’s career high in only 18 games.

Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger defends the goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Dallas, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026.

Jake Oettinger stopped a season-high 34 shots and had his NHL-leading fifth shutout of the season, Joel Kiviranta scored a second-period goal and the Dallas Stars beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 1-0 on Sunday night for their fifth straight win. The shutout matches the 27-year-old Oettinger’s career high in only 18 games. Sidney Crosby nearly beat him to the opposite top corner in the final 2 minutes after the Penguins pulled goaltender Arturs Silovs.

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Kiviranta controlled a cross-ice pass from Wyatt Johnston at the back post and flipped the puck behind Silovs at 12:44 of the middle period as the Stars won their fifth straight to equal their longest winning streak of the season. Oettinger has 13 wins this season, tied for second in the league, and is 8-1-1 against the Penguins in his career. The Penguins, who lost at Nashville 4-3 on Saturday night, have dropped four straight.

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Veteran center Evgeni Malkin missed both games this weekend with an upper-body injury. NBC 5's Inside High School Sports: Nov. 22, 2026 with Pat Doney The Stars, with the league’s No. 2 home penalty kill, snuffed both Penguins power plays. Pittsburgh’s power play, fourth best on the road going into play, is 0 for 7 in the last four games.