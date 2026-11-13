Jake Johnson Returns to NBC in New Sunset P.I. Detective Comedy

Jake Johnson stars in the new detective comedy Sunset P.I. premiering February 8, 2027 on NBC. See the full cast and schedule details for the workplace series.

Jake Johnson is returning to network television after more than eight years since the conclusion of his hit series New Girl. The actor will star as Mickey Wilder in the new detective comedy Sunset P.I., which is scheduled to premiere on NBC on February 8, 2027. The half-hour series promises to deliver a workplace comedy centered around a Los Angeles private detective agency. New episodes will stream on Peacock starting the following day after their broadcast premiere. The show takes over the 8:30 p.m. ET time slot previously held by The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins. NBC plans to feature two detective series during its midseason schedule. A reboot of The Rockford Files starring David Boreanaz is set to kick off on January 2.

Sunset P.I. Cast and Character Details

Jake Johnson portrays Mickey Wilder, a lovelorn private investigator who works for the titular detective agency in Los Angeles. The series is a single-camera comedy that focuses on the dysfunctional dynamics within the workplace. Keith David joins the cast as Julius Royal, the old-school owner of the agency. David plays a gumshoe character who is described as somewhat stuck in the past. Langston Kerman appears as Justin Royal, the son of Julius and a lovable investigator at the firm. Kerman previously appeared in The Boys. Jane Levy plays Faye, a quick-witted investigator who works alongside Mickey. Mary Shalaby rounds out the main cast as Raya, the deeply disinterested receptionist at the agency. The official logline describes the show as the end of a proud tradition of Los Angeles private eyes that began with Philip Marlowe.

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NBC Scheduling and Competition

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, a sophomore comedy starring Tracy Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe, will conclude its second season at the midseason point. This conclusion creates the opening for Sunset P.I. to begin its run in the early part of 2027. NBC is positioning the new series as a staple of its midseason lineup. The network has committed to airing ten episodes for the first season of Sunset P.I. The scheduling shift marks a significant change for the 8:30 p.m. ET block. Viewers will have the option to watch the live broadcast on NBC or stream the content on Peacock the next day. This strategy aligns with NBC's broader effort to integrate linear and digital viewership.

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Network Strategy and Next Steps

NBC is leveraging its midseason schedule to refresh its comedic offerings. The addition of Sunset P.I. coincides with the return of The Rockford Files reboot. David Boreanaz steps into the role of Jim Rockford for the January 2 premiere. These two detective-focused shows provide variety for viewers seeking procedural humor. The network aims to retain audiences during a competitive period for scripted entertainment. Jake Johnson's return to a network sitcom generates anticipation among fans of his previous work. The premiere date of February 8, 2027, gives the production team time to finalize post-production. Peacock will play a crucial role in extending the reach of the series beyond traditional broadcast viewers. The combination of a strong cast and a unique workplace setting may help the show stand out.