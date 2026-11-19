Marine veteran Jake Harriman relEases a new book outlining how servant leadership and community service can bridge the partisan divide in America without requiring political agreement.

Former Marine platoon commander Jake Harriman has released a new book that challenges the prevailing notion that national unity can be achieved through top-down political fixes or bipartisan compromise alone. The veteran-led nonprofit founder argues that the United States must be rebuilt from the ground up by ordinary citizens who recognize their mutual obligation to their neighbors.

The Core Argument of New Book

The central thesis of Harriman work is that the country cannot be repaired by leaders in Washington, but rather by everyday people deciding to engage in shared community work. He posits that the toxic atmosphere of fear and divisiveness that currently characterizes American discourse leaves many citizens feeling helpless and disconnected from their own communities.

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Harriman stated that people are exhausted by the current political climate but lack a practical roadmap for improvement. He wrote the book because his organization, BridgeUSA, which he founded in 2021, was expanding faster than he could communicate its mission of bringing Americans from the left and right together through civic engagement and real-life interactions.

Experience Informing the Strategy

The perspective driving this proposal is deeply rooted in Harriman's personal history as a Marine who served four operational deployments, including two combat tours in Iraq where he earned a Bronze Star. His career subsequently took him to Stanford University's business school, where he founded Nuru International to help rural families in conflict-scarred regions of Africa build sustainable farming businesses.

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Throughout his career, Harriman has consistently observed the psychological impact of powerlessness on individuals who feel they have no control over their lives. He noted that the desperation and lack of agency seen among farmers in Africa and Iraq are not unique to foreign conflict zones, but are equally prevalent in many American communities today.

The Role of Servant Leadership

Harriman insists that America is not collapsing in the same manner as Iraq, but the feeling of powerlessness travels across borders and ignores zip codes. He argues that unity does not require political agreement, but rather shared work that builds trust among neighbors before they ever engage in ballot box debates.

He describes veterans as catalysts who facilitate community service projects that bring people together across the political spectrum. The goal is to create a culture of servant leadership where individuals put others first, admit their mistakes, and lead by example from the kitchen table to the Oval Office.

Historical Precedents for Unity

To support his case, Harriman points to the historical rhythm of American leadership, which has traditionally drawn from those who served and then returned to civilian life. He cites George Washington, who survived a mission in a snowy meadow in Butler County in December 1753 and later resigned his commission to return to Mount Vernon as a private citizen.

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This pattern continued with Union veterans who filled town councils and statehouses after the Civil War, and World War II soldiers who utilized the GI Bill to build communities and vote in nearly every election. Even Korean and Vietnam veterans, returning to less grateful countries, served in police departments and school boards across Appalachia and the Rust Belt.

Future Implications for Civic Engagement

The book refuses to let readers off the hook by suggesting that government officials alone can solve societal challenges. Harriman emphasizes that while good leaders are needed, the country currently lacks sufficient role models who demonstrate genuine servant leadership regardless of party affiliation.

He believes that trust is built through shared labor, such as using a shovel or baking a casserole, long before it is established through political negotiation. This approach aims to make political disagreements survivable by ensuring that neighbors already trust one another based on shared service.

Harriman concludes that the relationship between the citizen and the soldier has always been complex but constant, serving as a foundation for civic responsibility. He urges a new generation to embrace this model of leadership to navigate the challenging times facing the nation.