Jake Hall's Family Hosts Immersive Exhibition to Celebrate His Life and Launches Foundation in His Memory

The family of former TOWIE star Jake Hall held an immersive art and fashion exhibition in his honor, featuring live performances, instead of a traditional memorial. They also announced the Choose Everything Foundation to support young creatives and his daughter.

The family of former TOWIE star Jake Hall have honored his memory with an immersive exhibition that celebrated his passions for art and fashion, vowing to continue his mission through a new charitable foundation.

The event, held on Friday at Unlocked Shoreditch in London, featured a large-scale display of Hall's paintings, a tribute to his fashion career, and live performances from close friends including musicians Maverick Sabre, Tom Grennan, and The Kooks. Instead of a traditional memorial, the family chose to create an interactive experience that reflected Hall's vibrant personality and creative spirit.

Speaking on behalf of the family, his brother Sonny Hall delivered an emotional tribute, saying: 'We wanted to give Jake a send-off that matched who he was - not a quiet room, not a conventional goodbye. He lived out loud. He built things. He made people feel something.

Last night was our way of saying: we saw you. We're proud of you. And we're not done yet.

' Sonny also announced the launch of The Choose Everything Foundation, a charitable organization established in Jake Hall's memory, with all proceeds directed toward its formation and the care of his eight-year-old daughter River. The foundation aims to support young artists and creatives, continuing Hall's legacy of encouraging self-expression. The memorial exhibition took place hours after a funeral service at St Mary the Virgin in Wanstead, London, where hundreds of mourners gathered to pay their respects.

Among the attendees were Hall's parents Greg and Jacque, his former girlfriend Chloe Lewis, and the mother of his daughter Misse Beqiri. Co-stars from The Only Way Is Essex, boxer Derek Chisora, and members of David Beckham's family including his mother Sandra and sister Joanne were also present. The 90-minute service was a poignant farewell to the 35-year-old reality star, who was found dead on May 6 at a holiday villa in Santa Margalida, Majorca.

Hall had run through a single-glazed glass door, sustaining fatal head injuries. The Guardia Civil confirmed there was no evidence of criminal activity. In his final Instagram post, shared hours before his death, Hall wrote: 'Life is b******s sometimes but I'm gonna try to remember the good things - looking through things - I'm just making art - in many forms.

' The post featured a video set to the Rolling Stones' 'Beast of Burden,' showing him painting, enjoying Spanish scenery, and exploring fashion. Sonny Hall's voice broke with emotion as he recalled his brother's impact: 'He did more in 35 years than most people do in several lifetimes. I love you so much - I miss you so much.

' The family has expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support and encouraged fans to contribute to The Choose Everything Foundation, emphasizing that Hall's creative legacy will live on through the foundation's work and the continued display of his art. The exhibition at Unlocked Shoreditch, owned by Sonny, served as a testament to Hall's multifaceted talents, transforming grief into a celebration of life.

Attendees were immersed in Hall's world, surrounded by his vibrant paintings and fashion designs, while music from his friends filled the space with energy and remembrance. For the Hall family, the event was not just a farewell but a promise to keep Jake's spirit alive. As Sonny stated: 'The art, the foundation, everything we're building in his name - that's the mission continuing. Choose everything.





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