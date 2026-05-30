Jake Gyllenhaal Returns in 'Road House 2': Director Teases Giant Scale and Star-Studded Cast

Jake Gyllenhaal is back as Elwood Dalton in 'Road House 2', a sequel to the 1989 Patrick Swayze film. Director Illya Naishuller discusses the film's giant scale and star-studded cast, including Dave Bautista, Iko Uwais, and more. The film is expected to release around the end of 2026 or early 2027.

Jake Gyllenhaal is set to reprise his role as Elwood Dalton in ' Road House 2 ', the sequel to the 1989 Patrick Swayze-led classic. In this installment, Gyllenhaal's character, a former UFC fighter, is living in his car after a tragic incident in the ring.

He is hired by Frankie (Jessica Williams) to clean up The Road House, a beachside bar in the Florida Keys that is being terrorized by local motorcycle gangs. Director Illya Naishuller, in an interview with ScreenRant's Brandon Zachary, teased the giant scale of the upcoming film, stating that Amazon's approach is to 'make everything bigger'. Naishuller also confirmed that he is not making the film his own but rather adding to the story while pleasing the core audience.

The film is currently in post-production and is expected to release around the end of 2026 or early 2027. With a star-studded cast including Dave Bautista, Iko Uwais, Aldis Hodge, Peter Sarsgaard, Dustin Poirier, and Jay Heiron, 'Road House 2' is poised to be a global streaming hit





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