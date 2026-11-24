Director Jake Gyllenhaal explains why he cast Dakota Johnson as Marilyn Monroe in his new short film Flesh Impact, prioritizing emotional truth over physical resemblance.

Dakota Johnson starred as a young Marilyn Monroe in the short film Flesh Impact, a project that premiered at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival on September 7, 2026. Director Jake Gyllenhaal openly shared his initial hesitation regarding her casting, noting that he initially believed Johnson did not physically resemble the legendary actress enough. He worried that this discrepancy might distract audiences from the story. However, his perspective shifted once he considered the deeper emotional connection Johnson brought to the role.

Emotional Truth Over Physical Likeness

Gyllenhaal explained that his primary concern was whether Johnson could authentically portray the character rather than simply mimic her appearance. He stated that he loved Dakota and considered her to be really brilliant as an actress. The director admitted that at first, he thought wow she doesn't look enough like her. This fear stemmed from the fact that Marilyn is so widely known that any deviation from her iconic image might break the audience's immersion. Despite these initial reservations, he eventually concluded that physical similarity was not the most critical factor in the performance.

Also read Dakota Johnson to Star and Produce Relationship Dramedy ‘Tell Me Everything’ for Lionsgate

The director emphasized that emotional authenticity and the character's portrayal were far more important to him than mere physical similarity. He noted that Monroe had been so commodified as a pop culture icon that imitating her physical traits felt irrelevant to the artistic vision of the film. Gyllenhaal observed that the public perception of Monroe had become so repetitive and mass-produced that he could not even totally picture her true self. This realization allowed him to focus on the internal life of the character rather than external imitation.

What's more important here is what's happening inside, Gyllenhaal said, highlighting the internal journey of the character. He believed that Dakota has a real connection to the material that transcends surface-level resemblance. He added that he could see Marilyn and Dakota in the same conversation in their hearts. This statement underscored his belief that the shared emotional experiences and vulnerabilities of the characters were the true bridge between the two women.

Advertisement

Flesh Impact Narrative and Cast Details

Flesh Impact is a short film that centers on a mysterious elderly woman who auditions at a small New York City black box theater. As she shares her acting credentials and experience, hidden truths about her identity and misconceptions about her past begin to surface. The narrative uses this audition setting to explore themes of identity, aging, and the complex legacy of fame. The story serves as a vehicle to examine how public figures are perceived versus who they actually are behind the curtain.

Alongside Dakota Johnson, Flesh Impact also features Ellen Burstyn as Monroe's older self. This dual casting choice allowed the film to explore the lifespan of the character through two distinct perspectives. The cast also includes Sean Hemeon, Lila James, Sepideh Moafi, Kelley Rae O'Donnell, Ani Pellegrino, Peter Sarsgaard, and others. The ensemble work supports the central narrative of the elderly woman navigating the complexities of her past and present identity within the intimate setting of the theater.

Reception and Industry Context

The premiere of Flesh Impact at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival marked a significant moment for the short film. The event provided a platform for the creators to showcase their work to an international audience of critics, filmmakers, and fans. The festival setting highlighted the artistic merit of the project and the bold creative choices made by Gyllenhaal and his team. The film's focus on the psychological depth of its characters rather than superficial traits aligns with current trends in prestige short-form cinema.

Dakota Johnson's performance as the young Marilyn Monroe was a key element of the film's appeal. Her ability to convey the internal struggles and emotional weight of the character resonated with the director and likely the audience. The decision to cast Johnson was a risk that paid off by delivering a nuanced portrayal that avoided clichés. This approach demonstrates a commitment to artistic integrity and character-driven storytelling over star power or physical mimicry.

Advertisement

The film's exploration of the commodification of Marilyn Monroe as an icon adds a layer of meta-commentary to the narrative. By having a character who is no longer defined by her physical likeness but by her inner life, the film challenges viewers to look beyond the surface. This theme is particularly relevant in an era where celebrity culture is heavily mediated and often distorted. The short film invites audiences to reconsider the legacy of Monroe and the nature of fame itself.

As the film continues to circulate within festival circuits and potential distribution channels, the discussion around Gyllenhaal's directing choices remains a focal point. The emphasis on emotional truth and the innovative casting of Dakota Johnson in the role of Marilyn Monroe sets Flesh Impact apart from other biographical or homage-driven projects. The film stands as a testament to the power of acting to reveal hidden truths about identity and the human experience. The collaboration between Gyllenhaal, Johnson, and the rest of the cast resulted in a compelling narrative that lingers with viewers long after the credits roll.