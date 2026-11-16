Jake Geist Announces Departure from Morning Joe as NBC Implements Major Network Restructuring

Jake Geist is leaving his daily role on Morning Joe and MSNBC's MS NOW after nearly two decades. While co-hosts Scarborough and Brzezinski remain through 2029, Geist transitions to Sunday Today and substitute anchor duties amidst a broader corporate split from Versant.

In a significant shift for morning television, Jake Geist is set to depart from his long-standing role on Morning Joe and MSNBC's MS NOW programming.

This announcement marks the end of an era for the network, as Geist has been a regular and beloved fixture of the show since 2007. Over the years, he has cultivated an impressive rapport with co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, while simultaneously maintaining his responsibilities as a key correspondent for NBC's Today franchise. Despite his departure, Scarborough and Brzezinski will remain with MS NOW through 2029, ensuring continuity for the flagship talk show.

Also read Willie Geist Will Exit MS NOW’s ‘Morning Joe’ After Nearly 20 Years for Expanded Role at NBC’s ‘Today’

Jake Geist Moves to Sunday Today

Currently, no successor has been announced to join them in the near future, leaving fans and industry analysts speculating about the direction of the program in the coming years. Geist's transition involves moving primarily within the NBCUniversal ecosystem. He will continue to work on the Sunday Today program, alongside contributing to a long-form podcast titled Sunday Sitdown, which features in-depth interviews with the show's main guests.

Additionally, he will travel across the country to cover stories and conduct interviews for the Today show during its weekday broadcast hours. Furthermore, Geist will serve as a substitute anchor whenever other primary anchors are away from their duties on the weekday Today show. When reflecting on this major career change, Geist stated that he believes the timing was right for such a move.

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He noted that while his departure will leave a void when 2027 begins, the decision was one that everyone involved agreed was necessary. He emphasized the unique nature of his time on Morning Joe, describing it as a freewheeling conversation where topics ranged from detailed political analysis to casual discussions about music, movies, and sports. He compared the dynamic to a real morning breakfast conversation, highlighting the spontaneity and depth that characterized the show.

Versant Overhaul Drives MSNBC Changes

The restructuring of MSNBC's MS NOW is part of a broader organizational change occurring within Versant, the company that was spun off from NBCUniversal and Comcast last year. Geist acknowledged that maintaining his previous schedule, where he worked nearly every day, had become increasingly difficult to balance. This split allows him to focus more on his diverse roles within the broader network while stepping back from the daily grind of the MS NOW format.

The move highlights the evolving landscape of cable news and broadcast journalism, as networks adapt to changing viewer habits and internal corporate structures. For longtime viewers of Morning Joe, the change signals a new chapter in the show's history, even as the core hosts remain committed to their roles. The entertainment world continues to watch closely as these major networks navigate post-pandemic adjustments and strategic repositions.

Other notable industry changes include the departure of Christiane Amanpour from CNN after 43 years and Alex Witt's exit from MS NOW after 27 years, underscoring a period of significant turnover and transition among veteran journalists and anchors in mainstream media.