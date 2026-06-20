Jake Fischer Reveals Bucks' Biggest Problem In Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Talks

The Milwaukee Bucks' asking price for their two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is apparently extremely steep. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Bucks h

Jan 28, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots the ball against Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton during the second half at Moda Center.

Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images | Soobum Im-Imagn Images The Milwaukee Bucks' asking price for their two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is apparently extremely steep. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Bucks have been asking for trade packages that some around the league view as unrealistic if they ultimately decide to move Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“The Bucks naturally want as much as they can if they're parting with their Face of the Franchise, so what constitutes unrealistic? Sources say Milwaukee has been asking…"The Bucks naturally want as much as they can if they're parting with their Face of the Franchise," Fischer reported.

"Sources say Milwaukee has been asking teams for returns that would leave any club acquiring Antetokounmpo too barren to contend for a championship. " This could be a huge problem for teams chasing Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Milwaukee Bucks gave themselves a self-imposed deadline to trade Giannis by the NBA Draft, and if the front office is being stingy, it doesn’t really make sense.

Certain teams interested in Giannis can offer more picks if they make a deal before the NBA Draft, and the Bucks are prioritizing draft capital in this year's draft. , but one important deal continues to get overlooked. Antetokounmpo has never publicly requested a trade. The trade chatter has largely been from NBA insiders and reporters who believe that Giannis is open to leaving Milwaukee.

The reason is that the Bucks told Shams they are open for business and will listen to offers for Giannis. That distinction matters, but nonetheless, it still means that Giannis is open to a trade. Antetokounmpo has been very loyal to the Milwaukee Bucks, signing multiple extensions. He helped deliver a championship and ended a 50-year drought for the Bucks.

Can the Bucks convince Giannis to sign an extension and remain in Milwaukee? If Milwaukee can present a convincing plan for the future, there is still a path to keeping its superstar. , not the Milwaukee Bucks. The front office cannot afford to be greedy and overplay its hand.

Who can blame the Milwaukee front office, though? The Bucks are about to trade their franchise cornerstone, and they have to maximize this opportunity. Antetokounmpo only has one year remaining on his contract, and any team that acquires him would need assurances that he will sign an extension and stay long-term. If he had multiple years left on his contract, then the Bucks could play more hardball.

For now, the Bucks' best outcome is still technically keeping Giannis in Milwaukee, but the likelihood of that is slim to none. Amir Motameni is an NBA content creator and host of the Team to Beat podcast and YouTube channel, covering the NBA through fan-focused analysis and storytelling. He began his career working in professional sports before transitioning into the tech industry, bringing a unique mix of media experience and business professionalism to his coverage.





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