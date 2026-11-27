Elliott didn't even have enough kicks to qualify for the NFL field goal rankings a couple of weeks ago. He's made up for lost time... and then some.

In the waning seconds of Thursday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, Zach Ertz said he had a feeling of déjà vu. Ertz observed from the sideline as Jake Elliott , his longtime teammate dating back to Elliott’s rookie year in 2017, trotted out to the field to take a 59-yard field goal attempt for the lead.

It was a familiar place for Ertz, who once watched a rookie Elliott nail a walk-off 61-yard field goal to beat the New York Giants. And the game-winning 48-yard field goal against the Oakland Raiders that same year. And the 46-yarder in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LII that helped nab the Eagles the Lombardi Trophy against the New England Patriots.

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And the moments Ertz missed while playing for other teams, including Elliott’s 59-yard field goal against the Buffalo Bills in 2023 to send the game to overtime. Three years later, the Eagles called upon Elliott to kick another 59-yarder, and Ertz claimed to know exactly how it would go based on past performance.