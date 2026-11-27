Jake Elliott kicked a 60-yard field with 2 seconds remaining, and the Philadelphia Eagles stunned the Dallas Cowboys by rallying for a 39-38 Thanksgiving victory on Thursday.

Jake Elliott kicked a 59-yard field with 2 seconds remaining, and the Philadelphia Eagles stunned the Dallas Cowboys by rallying for a 39-38 Thanksgiving victory on Thursday.

The Eagles got a chance for the win when Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer decided to go for it with a two-point lead on fourth-and-1 from the Philadelphia 39-yard line with 55 seconds remaining. Dak Prescott was sacked at the 48 of the Eagles, who needed just 11 yards to give Elliott a shot at the long field goal with 7 seconds to go.

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The shocking loss is sure to turn up the pressure on Schottenheimer after the Cowboys again failed to win consecutive games and made any path to the playoffs difficult at best. Dallas' only winning streak in two seasons with Schottenheimer was a three-game run last November capped by a Thanksgiving win over Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City.