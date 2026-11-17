The Traitors winner Jake Brown announces the birth of his first child with wife Shannon. The couple marks a new chapter following past relationship speculation.

Reality television personality Jake Brown has officially announced the arrival of his first child, a daughter named Mabel Soul Brown. The 30-year-old star shared heartwarming photographs of his newborn on social media on Sunday, marking the beginning of a new family chapter for him and his wife, Shannon. The announcement comes as a significant milestone for the couple, who have been public figures on the BBC One hit show The Traitors.

Jake Brown Announces Birth of First Child

Jake posted several sweet snaps on Instagram to celebrate the birth, providing specific details about his daughter's arrival. He revealed that Mabel Soul Brown was born on November 13, 2026, at 1:20 am, weighing exactly 8lbs. The new father noted that the song 'This Time' by John Legend was playing when his daughter entered the world. He expressed deep admiration for his wife, Shannon, praising her as amazing and incredible throughout the delivery process. Jake described himself as being in awe of her and stated he is very lucky to have her as his wife. He affectionately referred to their newborn as 'little Mabel Moose' while celebrating their shared future as parents.

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Former Contestants Congratulate The Traitors Winner

The news was quickly met with warm congratulations from fellow stars in the reality television community. Former The Traitors winner Rachel Duffy commented on Jake's post, writing that she was absolutely delighted for the couple and encouraging them to enjoy every little snuggle with their newborn. Series two contestant Mollie Pearce also joined in to offer her congratulations. These tributes highlight the strong bonds formed among contestants on the show, particularly given that Jake won the third series of the hit BBC One program alongside his partner Leanne Quigley last year.

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Clarification of Past Relationship Rumors

This joyous announcement follows a period of intense public scrutiny regarding the stability of Jake and Shannon's marriage. The happy news arrives exactly one year after reports emerged claiming the couple was facing a rocky patch. In January of the previous year, media outlets alleged that Jake was confronted by his wife after secretly meeting with a female colleague two months into their marriage. Reports suggested that the tension began at an office party a few months after the couple wed and continued for five months. Sources claimed that Jake and the colleague confided in each other, leading to suspicion from Shannon, who allegedly messaged the colleague and met with her to discuss her concerns over coffee.

Resolution and Stronger Marriage

A spokesperson for Jake addressed the past rumors directly, stating that Jake's marriage is the most important thing to him. He emphasized that Jake and Shannon have been together for ten years and are very happy. According to the spokesperson, the relationship was resolved when Jake reassured his wife that the friendship was platonic, apologized, and called off the friendship out of respect for Shannon. The couple, who have been together since 2015 and tied the knot in September 2023 at the Daffodil Hotel & Spa in Grasmere, appear stronger than ever. Shannon was by Jake's side when he and Leanne Quigley took home the impressive £94,600 prize money in the final of the show, demonstrating their united front in both personal and professional endeavors.