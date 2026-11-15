Jake Brown Welcomes Daughter Mabel Soul Brown

The Traitors star Jake Brown announces the birth of his first child, Mabel Soul Brown. Shannon gave birth on November 13, 2026. See details here.

Jake Brown has officially announced the arrival of his first child, a baby girl named Mabel Soul Brown. The 30-year-old winner of the third series of The Traitors shared joyful images on Instagram on Sunday to celebrate this new family milestone. He marked the occasion by posting sweet snaps of his daughter, who was born on November 13, 2026, at 1:20 am. The proud father highlighted that Mabel was born while John Legend was playing and weighed a healthy 8lbs.

Jake Brown Announces Birth of Baby Girl

Jake dedicated his social media post to his wife, Shannon, expressing profound admiration for her strength during labor. He wrote that he was in awe of Shannon, describing her as amazing and incredible throughout the entire process. The couple celebrated the birth as the beginning of the next chapter in their lives as parents. Jake explicitly stated that he was deeply in love with their little daughter, affectionately calling her Mabel Moose.

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Former Traitors Star Rachel Duffy Reacts

Well-wishes poured in from the reality television community shortly after the announcement. Former The Traitors winner Rachel Duffy commented on the post, stating she was absolutely delighted for the couple. She encouraged Jake and Shannon to enjoy every little snuggle with their newborn daughter. Series two contestant Mollie Pearce also joined the comments to send her congratulations to the new parents.

Resolving Previous Relationship Rumors

This joyful announcement comes a year after reports claimed the couple faced a rocky patch in their relationship. Rumors in January suggested that Jake was confronted by his wife after secretly meeting a female colleague. Reports indicated the tension began after Jake met the woman at an office party a few months after their wedding. The conflict reportedly lasted five months while they comforted each other during home issues.

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Jake Brown and Shannon Wedding Details

Despite the alleged tensions, Jake's marriage remained a priority according to his representatives. A spokesman for Jake told the Daily Mail that their union is the most important thing to him. The couple has been together since 2015 and tied the knot in September 2023 at the Daffodil Hotel & Spa in Grasmere. The spokesman confirmed that they are very happy and stronger than ever following the resolution of past issues.

The Traitors Winner Leanne Quigley Wins

Shannon was by Jake's side when he achieved major success on the popular BBC One show. He took home the impressive £94,600 prize money with fellow faithful contestant Leanne Quigley. Shannon supported Jake throughout the final of the show, marking a triumphant period in their relationship. The couple now focuses on raising their newborn daughter, Mabel Soul Brown, as they move forward together.