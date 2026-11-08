Jake Bauers Projected to Leave Brewers to Join Fellow NL Club

The Milwaukee Brewers slugger is going to cash in this winter.

Oct 26, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers reacts after striking out against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning in game three of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field.

Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectIf that were to become a reality, it would make a lot of sense. Bauers has earned himself a big payday after his electric 2026 season.from a role player just a few years removed from nearly retiring to leading a World Series-winning team in homers. It was shocking, to say the least.

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The Brewers tendered Bauers the qualifying offer, but if he accepts it, it would guarantee just a one-year deal. If he declines it, he can set himself up for the future and there will be interest in a multi-year deal around the league, for sure. But where? Paul Hembekides weighed in and predicted that Milwaukee will end up losing Bauers to the Arizona Diamondbacks on a three-year, $54 million deal..

"They have no answer in the short term at first base. I actually buy into the profile being a bit more sustainable than the public seems to think. I don't think he was merely a product of Milwaukee's genius. I think he will keep hitting.

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I think he will do it in Arizona.

"Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers looks on before game five of the 2026 World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Diamondbacks are a team that was good in 2026. Arizona went 86-76 in 2026, but the Diamondbacks missed the playoffs. Arizona actually was the first team on the outside looking in on the playoffs.

First base could be considered a hole for Arizona, but it is important to note thatsaid this offseason already that there have been conversations about eight-time All-Star Nolan Arenado switching from third base to first base. If Arenado were to move to first base, that would seemingly make this prediction more difficult to come to fruition. If Arenado doesn't move over, then this idea from Hembekides would make a lot of sense.

The Diamondbacks finished the 2026 seasonIn a perfect world, the Brewers would retain Bauers and try to go out and win a second straight World Series title in 2027. But Bauers was great for the organization and has earned a payday. If he declines the qualifying offer, it's hard to believe that he'll be back in town in 2027.

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With each passing day, there seems to be more and more buzz aboutPatrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Milwaukee Brewers On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com