Rookie linebacker Jaishawn Barham was a late addition to the injury report, and he won't be in action as the Dallas Cowboys host the Tennessee Titans.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaishawn Barham in action during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect. Dallas is just 4-6 on the season and while they still have a shot to catch up in the NFC East, they must find a way to start winning games.

They're hopeful a recent move will help get things on track as the Cowboys decided to take play-calling duties away from defensive coordinator Christian Parker and In addition to their concerns on defense, the Cowboys have been dealing with injuries throughout the roster. Entering this game, they know they will be thin as they had to recently put running back Tyler Goodson andJashaun Corbin from the practice squad .

Also read Best — and Worst — Case Scenario for Titans' Week 11 Matchup With Cowboys

With them active from the squad, that will impact which players will be active against the Titans. Before diving into the list of players who won't suit up, here's a reminder of which players were on the Week 11 injury report. They didn't bring anyone up to help in case they needed to replace Barham, instead showing faith in their depth. That will wind up being tested as Barham was listed among the inactive players in Week 11.

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Before looking at that full list, let's get a quick reminder of which players were on the injury list entering the weekend. Dallas Cowboys LB Jaishawn Barham on defense during the first half against the New Orleans Saints. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectTennessee Titans safety Tony Adams celebrates recovering a Cleveland Browns fumble during the second quarter. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectDallas Cowboys safety P.J.

Locke celebrates after making a tackle during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect