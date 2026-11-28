Jaimie Lusk, Psy.D., is a psychologist who guides veterans, operators, leaders, trailblazers, and creatives to navigate difficulties post-trauma and loss with clarity and purpose.

explains that her path to psychology began as a USMC Vet from Operation Iraqi Freedom, navigating her own return to civilian life. With over a decade of experience, she specializes in evidence-based therapy for trauma, loss, and moral injury.

She has co-developed self-guided interventions now used nationwide in the VA system and by Public Health of CanadaResearch and experience show that self-guided methods and even single sessions can significantly impact some individuals. Her aim is to share research, insights, and practices to empower you to reengage with life with renewed purpose and integrity. A rival dies mid race, a coach shames players, a cheater takes the podium. Moral pain follows.

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Awareness, openness, and a return to values point the way forward. To regularly experience positive emotions, we need to train. This includes planning and anticipating rewarding experiences, savoring, and learning to access them more reliably. A robust body of longitudinal research ties a strong sense of purpose to a longer, healthier life.