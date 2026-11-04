Jaime Winstone Withdraws from Strictly Come Dancing Due to Injury

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Jaime Winstone has withdrawn from this weekend's live show after sustaining a torn abdominal muscle during training. Doctors advised complete rest for her recovery.

Jaime Winstone will not perform in the upcoming live broadcast of Strictly Come Dancing after sustaining an injury during a training session. The actress has been medically advised to take immediate rest to ensure her recovery, ruling her out of Saturday's scheduled live show. In accordance with the established regulations of the program, Winstone and her professional dance partner Carlos Gu are granted a bye, allowing them to automatically advance to the next week's competition without facing elimination.

Medical Diagnosis and Immediate Recovery Plan

Winstone announced her withdrawal on Wednesday via an official statement, revealing that she had suffered a torn abdominal muscle. She described the physical condition as causing considerable pain, which necessitated a complete cessation of all dancing activities. The medical team overseeing her case emphasized that full rest is the only viable option to give her body the best possible chance for healing. Winstone expressed her devastation at missing the performance but prioritized her health and followed the doctors' strict advice to step away from the dance floor for the week.

Also read Anton Du Beke Defends Strictly Come Dancing Amid Ratings Crisis

Emotional Impact and Support from Peers

Despite the disappointment of missing the live audience, Winstone highlighted the immense support she has received from the Strictly community. Strictly head judge Shirley Ballas commented on the social media post, wishing Winstone a speedy recovery and urging her to prioritize her health. Fellow contestant Delta Goodrem, who also missed a live show earlier in the series due to a rib injury, sent healing energy to Winstone. Goodrem referenced the mutual support they have shown each other throughout the competition, encouraging Winstone to rest and come back fighting for the next round.

Recent Dance-Off Performance and Public Perception

This injury comes shortly after a high-stakes elimination event during the Halloween special last Saturday. Winstone and Gu faced a three-couple dance-off for the first time in the show's history, competing against Bethany Antonia, Nancy Xu, Lawrence Robb, and Jowita Przystal. While Lawrence Robb was ultimately voted off, Winstone survived the elimination despite the intense pressure. The experience left her reflecting on her standing in the competition, noting that she had survived three dance-offs and was feeling vulnerable about not winning the public vote despite strong scores from the judges.

Advertisement

Personal Reflections and Familial Support

Winstone opened up about her emotional state, admitting that her father, actor Ray Winstone, has been a crucial source of stability and confidence. She acknowledged that it is tough to realize she is not winning the public vote even when receiving positive feedback from the judging panel. Her father reminded her that she is participating to show a different side of herself and to challenge herself as an artist. She explained that she cannot be everyone's favorite but aims to be someone's 'shot of whiskey,' highlighting her determination to entertain and shine despite the lack of mass popularity.

Professional Partnership and Training Dynamics

The actress also praised her dance partner Carlos Gu for his unwavering support and professional dedication. She described Carlos as her 'full-time therapist' and a true artist who shares a mutual level of respect within the industry. The training process involves working round the clock to perfect routines that are nearly impossible to master in just five days. Winstone emphasized the challenge of balancing her actor's desire for perfection with the need to entertain and manage nerves. She credited the physios and the entire support team for keeping her in top-notch condition, ensuring she could perform at her best despite the physical and mental demands of the show.