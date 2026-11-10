Jaime Winstone to Return to Strictly After Injury Recovery

Actress Jaime Winstone confirmed she and partner Carlos Gu will dance on Saturday after a torn abdominal muscle. Doctors cleared them, fans welcome the comeback.

Jaime Winstone announced that she will rejoin the Strictly Come Dancing dance floor this Saturday alongside partner Carlos Gu after recovering from a torn abdominal muscle that forced her to withdraw last week. The actress, 41, suffered the injury during rehearsal and received clearance from doctors to resume dancing under specific conditions.

Doctor‑Cleared Return to the Ballroom

The injury was discovered during training before the recent live show. Winstone described the tear as causing severe pain and requiring complete rest. Doctors have now granted her the all‑clear, allowing her to begin a gradual re‑entry into rehearsals with strict medical monitoring.

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Winstone shared on Instagram that she and Gu are back in the rehearsal room, thanking fans for their support. She emphasised that the comeback is a "hard and frustrating week" turned hopeful, stating, 'I am grateful and privileged to be back in the ballroom on Saturday.'

Support from Judges and Fellow Contestants

Strictly judges have voiced encouragement. Shirley Ballas commented, 'We wish you a speedy recovery. Take care of yourself health first xx.' Judge Motsi Mabuse added, 'Sending you so much love, darling. Your health always comes first… We'll miss you this week, but what matters most is that you feel better.'

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Contemporary performer Delta Goodrem also offered support, expressing hope for Winstone's swift healing: 'Sending all the healing energy beautiful Jaime the same way you gave me so much love and support! Heal and rest, get better.' Colleagues Lacey Turner, Amy Dowden, and Neil Jones posted messages of welcome and encouragement on social media.

Implications for This Week's Competition

Under BBC regulations for the live show, Winstone and Gu were permitted to receive a bye for the week due to her inability to perform. Their return means they will compete again on Saturday night, potentially altering the choreography dynamic and the competitive field. Fans and viewers can expect a comeback routine that balances caution with performance intensity.

With the announcement confirming her return, Winstone expressed gratitude, stating, 'I want to thank everyone for their incredible support so far. It means more than you know. Wishing everyone on the show all the luck, love and strength for Saturday night and I hope to be back on that dance floor very soon.'

Next Steps for the Irish Ballroom Scene

The next rehearsal session will resume on the upcoming Saturday, with Winstone's health monitored closely. The production team is reportedly implementing a gradual warm‑up routine to ensure safety. Viewers can anticipate an updated televised performance once the actress and partner prepare to showcase their talents after a brief hiatus.