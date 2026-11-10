Jaime Winstone Returns to Strictly Dancefloor With Carlos Gu After Torn Muscle

Jaime Winstone confirms her Strictly return with partner Carlos Gu this Saturday after a torn abdominal muscle forced her to miss last week's show.

Actress Jaime Winstone has confirmed that she and her dance partner Carlos Gu will be back on the Strictly dancefloor on Saturday night. Winstone, who has survived three dance-offs so far in the competition, was forced to pull out of last week's show after tearing an abdominal muscle during training. She shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday, revealing that the pair had returned to the rehearsal room.

Winstone, aged 41, described the past week as hard and frustrating. Her announcement on the BBC One show's social media channel came after she and Gu were given a bye through to this week, in line with the programme's rules, once it was confirmed she could not perform.

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How Jaime Winstone Injury Led to Strictly Bye

Jaime Winstone was unable to perform on last week's show after tearing an abdominal muscle, and the injury was the direct reason she and Carlos Gu received a bye. Under the rules of the BBC One programme, the couple was allowed to move through to this week without dancing.

In a statement released last Wednesday, Winstone said she was absolutely devastated not to be dancing that weekend. She explained that she was in considerable pain and that her doctors had advised complete rest to give her body the best possible chance to heal.

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Winstone has now said that she and Gu have been given the all clear to dance under certain rules set by her doctors. In her Instagram video she said the pair are intending to dance, and she confirmed they had just completed a Charleston with the show's choreographers.

Winstone said the couple are working out how to work around the injury while rebuilding their routine. She described the rehearsals as starting gently and slowly, with the aim of building up to what she hopes will be an amazing performance on Saturday.

Strictly Judges and Contestants Send Support

Strictly head judge Shirley Ballas responded to Winstone's Instagram post by wishing her a speedy recovery and urging her to put her health first. Ballas also sent her love and a reminder that health always comes first.

Fellow judge Motsi Mabuse also offered encouragement, telling Winstone to take the time she needed to rest, recover and get her strength back. Mabuse said the judges would miss Winstone this week, but that what mattered most was that she felt better.

Contestant Delta Goodrem, who was forced to pull out of a live show earlier in this series, also wrote to Winstone. Goodrem said she was sending healing energy in the same way Winstone had supported her, and added that they come back fighting.

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Other contestants and friends also welcomed the couple back to the rehearsal room. Lacey Turner wrote that she was delighted, Amy Dowden said she was pleased to see the news, and Neil Jones said the update made him happy.

What Comes Next for Winstone and Gu

Winstone and Carlos Gu return to the Strictly ballroom on Saturday night, when they are expected to perform after their bye. Winstone has said she is working extra hard and is grateful to be back in the ballroom.

Winstone thanked fans for their support and the messages she received about her injury. She described the response as very beautiful and quite overwhelming, and said she remains focused on continuing what she called her magical journey on the show.

Gu added that he was excited to see viewers on Saturday and asked for good luck. The couple's next step is the live performance on Saturday night, which will test how well they can manage the injury while dancing under the doctors' conditions.