Jaime Winstone becomes the eighth star ousted from Strictly Come Dancing as police investigate an audio disruption during a live broadcast involving explicit sounds.

Jamie Winstone was eliminated as the eighth celebrity from Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday evening. The 41-year-old actress performed a Samba with her professional partner, Carlos Gu, but the performance did not secure enough votes to keep her in the competition. Judge voting patterns determined that Australian popstar Delta Goodrem and actor Kai Widdrington were also at risk of elimination, but all three judges voted to save them.

Blackpool Competition Continues With Seven Couples

Filming for the upcoming episodes takes place at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom, where the remaining seven couples will continue their dance routines. The show is currently under a month away from its final broadcast, which will determine the ultimate winner of the series. The remaining contestants include Love Island stars Dani Dyer and Cach Mercer, dog trainer Graeme Hall, content creator John Nellis, EastEnders actress Lacey Turner, and Olympic skeleton racer Tabby Stoecker.

Also read Kai Widdrington Returns to Strictly Come Dancing With Highest Score After Hospitalization

Police Probe Audio Disruption During Live Broadcast

Following the elimination segment, the BBC and Lancashire police launched a joint investigation into an incident that occurred during Saturday night's live show. A mobile phone emitted sex noises during the broadcast, causing a distraction among the judges and audience members. Judge Motsi Mabuse appeared visibly distracted while providing feedback to Kai Widdrington and Delta Goodrem, pausing the segment to acknowledge the sound coming from behind her.

Official Apologies Issued For On-Air Technical Error

Presenter Emma Willis issued an on-air apology at the end of the episode to address the technical disruption. She stated that the production team apologized for any audio issues heard earlier in the show and for any offense caused to the viewers. A BBC spokesperson confirmed that the network is investigating how the incident happened and promised that an edit will be made to the version of the program available on BBC iPlayer to remove the inappropriate audio.

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Police Seize Device And Investigate Criminal Offences

Lancashire police confirmed they are aware of the incident that took place during the filming in Blackpool and have taken formal steps to address it. A formal complaint was made to the force, and a mobile phone has been seized from the scene as evidence. Police stated they are looking into the matter to determine if any criminal offences have taken place related to the public disturbance.

Dan Jar Jar Contestants Prepare For Remaining Shows

As the competition moves forward, the remaining stars are preparing for the next series of dances in the Ballroom. Contestants like Lacey Turner and Delta Goodrem have expressed their excitement about performing on the ballroom floor, having watched the show for years from home. The stakes remain high as the seven couples strive to impress the judges and avoid elimination in the coming weeks.

Strictly Come Dancing Schedule And Future Plans

The show continues to draw significant public attention with each episode, especially after this week's controversies. Viewers can expect more dance performances and potential eliminations as the calendar counts down to the final. The production team and organizers remain focused on delivering a high-quality broadcast while addressing the security and technical concerns raised by this incident.