The daughter of a jailed pastor warns of intensifying persecution of Christians in Egypt, highlighting the case of Said Mansour Rezk Abdelrazek, a convert facing death or prison, which has drawn international attention and U.S. diplomatic concern.

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The prosecution of Said Mansour Rezk Abdelrazek has catapulted his case and has attracted publicity within the U.S., Britain and across the global Christian community. Egypt receives $1.3 billion in annual funding from the U.S.A State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital that,"We are monitoring his trial closely. Religious freedom is a fundamental human value and we encourage the Egyptian government to protect the religious freedom rights of all its citizens.

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" The situation for Abdelrazek has become dire, according to his attorney and human rights advocates for Coptic Christians in Egypt. He faces execution or a 25-year prison sentence for his conversion to Christianity, according to the office of his lawyer, Said Fayez.that in early November the"Public Prosecution presented its closing arguments and requested that the maximum penalty prescribed by law be imposed upon him.

"File picture showing Egyptian Coptic Christians attending the Resurrection Mass at the Monastery of Saint Simon Al-Kharaz during Holy Saturday services on April 19, 2025 in Cairo, Egypt. Fox News Digital reached out multiple times to Egypt’s Embassy in Washington D.C. and its Foreign Ministry for a comment. According to Amnesty International, in"July 2025, security officers arrested Egyptian national and Christian convert Said Abdelrazek from his home in Cairo.

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After nine months of arbitrary pretrial detention, Said Abdelrazek was referred to trial before the Terrorism Circuit of the First Criminal Court in Badr on charges stemming from his conversion and religious beliefs.

" Abdelrazek’s fiancée Sophia, an Australian-Egyptian citizen, has been energetically campaigning to secure his freedom. She told Fox News Digital that she is"pleading for them to release him.

" She declined to use her last name because of"some extreme threats" against her. Lindsay Rodriguez, a spokeswoman for Coptic Solidarity, told Fox News Digital that"Coptic Solidarity is deeply concerned that Egyptian prosecutors are seeking the maximum penalty against Said Abdelrazek, a Christian convert whose case has become an important test of religious freedom and judicial impartiality in Egypt.

"court, primarily on an allegation of joining a banned terrorist organization, as well as charges of contempt for Islam, inciting unrest and spreading false information. These remain prosecution allegations, not findings of guilt. His defense will present its closing arguments on Dec. 8. Reported religious remarks attributed to the judge during the Nov. 3 hearing further heighten concerns about whether a Christian convert can receive a genuinely impartial hearing.

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" His supporters say the prosecution has yet to name the terrorist organization in question while noting there is no known terrorist group associated with Christians listed in Egypt. This picture taken on Nov. 1, 2022 shows a view of the United Kingdom embassy headquarters and the United States embassy headquarters in the Garden City district of Egypt's capital Cairo.and Australia should use the Dec. 8 hearing as a clear test of Egypt's willingness to uphold basic religious-freedom and fair-trial standards.

"Rodriguez said,"The U.S. Embassy in Cairo, EU Delegation, and Member State embassies should seek access to monitor the hearing and raise Said's case directly with Egyptian authorities. Members of Congress and the European Parliament should publicly demonstrate that they are following the case. Australia also has a particular responsibility: Said's fiancée is an Australian citizen, and DFAT should press his case while Home Affairs ensures a viable humanitarian pathway for reunification upon his release. "