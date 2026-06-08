Jahmyr Gibbs or Bijan Robinson: Who Should Be Fantasy Football's First Running Back Off the Board?

Jahmyr Gibbs and Bijan Robinson have separated themselves as fantasy football's top running backs, but only one can enter draft season as the consensus RB1.

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson runs the ball for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

| Brett Davis-Imagn Images If there’s one guarantee in fantasy sports, it’s that managers will find something to argue about. And, while some debates fade with time, others refuse to go away. Few, however, have lingered quite like that between Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs, a dispute that has only grown stronger as both backs climbed their way into the NFL’s elite.

So, as the 2026 season approaches, it is only appropriate to revisit one of fantasy football’s hottest recent debates. Which PPR nightmare should managers prioritize this year: Detroit’s Jahmyr Gibbs, or Atlanta’s Bijan Robinson? Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs runs with the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images).

Now, he enters his 2026 campaign with legitimate potential to finish at the top of his position. However, that comes with some caveats. One of the most enticing aspects of Gibbs’ upcoming season is the strength of competition he is slated to face. Facing defenses such as those in Arizona, New Orleans, and Miami, the Lions sit among theFurthermore, Gibbs is entering a backfield that he will own more than ever before.

Back in March, Detroit dealt former running back. As many will point out, Montgomery and Gibbs typically operated as a tandem in the backfield. Now with Montgomery out of the picture, Gibbs will have even more chances to break a big one.

However, fantasy owners should manage their expectations for opportunities in the red zone. Just after Montgomery was dealt, Detroit reloaded its rushing room by signing former Kansas City Chiefs running back. Similar to Montgomery, Pacheco is a bruising, downhill runner who thrives in short-yardage and goal-line situations. Which, unless injuries become an issue, will result in Gibbs seeing a limited number of red zone attempts.

On another note, it should also be pointed out that Detroit has a boatload of playmakers who are set to return in 2026 at full strength. Thus, Gibbs will have to share targets with one of the top receiving rooms in the entire league. Between Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Sam LaPorta, and several other pass catchers, there are only so many opportunities to go around.

Overall, Gibbs has the potential to win leagues for managers this year; it is just a matter of whether he will get enough meaningful touches to do so. As for Bijan Robinson, his campaign for 2026’s fantasy RB1 comes with a different set of questions. Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson carries the ball during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

| Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images Bijan Robinson finished just one mark ahead of Gibbs to snag the title of RB2 during the 2025 season in terms of fantasy points per game . Despite the slim difference between the two, Robinson has the makings and upside to move up a slot and be crowned this year’s RB1. Perhaps the biggest selling point of Robinson’s 2026 outlook is the seemingly endless opportunities he will have.

After racking upin 2025, good for third-most in the NFL, Atlanta’s bell-cow could be in line for an even larger workload this year. Much of that stems from thelast year. And, while free-agent addition Brian Robinson Jr. will surely get some opportunities, it would be hard for Atlanta not to give a good chunk of those to Bijan.

Furthermore, Robinson will benefit from being the clear number one weapon in Atlanta’s offense. Outside of wideout Drake London, no Falcon is expected to challenge him for a more notable role in weekly game plans. Thus, the Falcons will have little reason to take the ball out of his hands.

As a result, Bijan is expected to haul a massive workload that should signal a booming 2026 season. The one downside to Robinson’s fantasy draft stock is his strength of schedule, which will do him no favors this season. Atlanta is expected to have theslate of opposing defenses against running backs, which will force him into numerous tough matchups throughout the year.

However, elite talents such as Robinson only need one touch to change a game. And, with an extremely high volume to be expected, there should be little reason for fantasy managers to worry about his opponents. Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson runs the ball during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images Sometimes, the simplest answer is the correct one.

In this case, the answer could not be more straightforward: draft the player who never leaves the field. Gibbs will still be a game-changer for many fantasy managers this year.

However, his ceiling depends less on what he does with the ball and more on how often he gets it. There is no need for him to prove his explosiveness, but he will need Detroit to provide him with enough opportunities to stay in the competition. Robinson’s sheer volume, meanwhile, is hard to ignore, and it is only expected to grow in 2026. This means more opportunities, which will result in more carries, more receptions, and most importantly, more points.

And, while concerns about his schedule are valid, they may not matter with the workload he is expected to receive. With some of the top talent the NFL has to offer and one of the most reliable profiles in fantasy football, Robinson takes the edge as this year’s pre-draft RB1. Zach is a Temple University graduate with a degree in journalism and sports media, bringing a lifelong passion for storytelling and athletics to his work.

With years of experience covering a myriad of sports at the high school, collegiate, and professional levels, he seeks to bring a polished and informed approach to every story he tells.





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