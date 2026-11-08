Jahiem White has 141 yards rushing and 4 TDs, North Texas beats Rice

Jahiem White had 141 yards rushing and three touchdowns, Tayven Jackson threw a touchdown pass and scored on a 6-yard run and North Texas beat Rice 52-24 on Saturday for the Mean Green’s sixth consecutive win. North Texas (7-2. 5-0 American Conference) has a one-game lead over Memphis and UTSA atop the conference.

DENTON, TX – NOVEMBER 07: North Texas Mean Green quarterback Tayven Jackson runs for a touchdown during the game between the North Texas Mean Green and the Rice Owls on November 7, 2026 at DATCU Stadium in Denton, TX.

Jahiem White had 141 yards rushing and three touchdowns, Tayven Jackson threw a touchdown pass and scored on a 6-yard run and North Texas beat Rice 52-24 on Saturday for the Mean Green's sixth consecutive win. North Texas has a one-game lead over Memphis and UTSA atop the conference. Rice has lost eight in a row since a 31-3 win over Houston Christian, a member of the Championship Subdivision, in the season opener.

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The Owls have 11 straight, dating to last season, against Bowl Subdivision opponents. White's second TD, a 1-yarder, gave the Mean Green a 24-14 lead with 4:23 left in the third quarter. On the next play from scrimmage, Zakye Barker forced a fumble that was recovered by Bryce Garza at the Rice 31 and five plays later Jackson hit Dalton Carnes with a 19-yard TD pass that made it a 17-point lead.

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Jackson was 18-of-33 passing for 301 yards and Justin Stevenson had five receptions for 117 yards. Brendon Haygood added a 4-yard rushing touchdown with 1:55 to play. Gael Ochoa threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Will Swartz. Tyvonn Byars scored a 2-yard rushing TD for the Owls.

The Mean Green led 10-7 at halftime and scored a touchdown on each of their six second-half possessions. Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.