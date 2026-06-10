Jaguars Zero In On Brian Thomas Jr.'s Deep-Threat Role To Spark Offense

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen confirms a major strategic emphasis on utilizing Brian Thomas Jr. as a primary deep threat during the 2026 offseason, aiming to recapture his rookie form and elevate the team's passing game.

The Jacksonville Jaguars ' 2026 offseason program has highlighted a focused strategic shift regarding wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. , emphasizing his role as a premier deep threat.

Head coach Liam Coen has overseen a significant increase in deep passing attempts during OTAs and minicamp, a direct response to Thomas's dominant performance and his proven effectiveness as a rookie in 2024. This targeted approach aims to recapture the explosive offensive synergy between Thomas and quarterback Trevor Lawrence that defined Thomas's record-setting debut season, after a sophomore campaign saw diminished usage and efficiency in that specific area.

The coaching staff's deliberate design to lean into Thomas's 'superpower' as a downfield specialist is evident, with Coen stating the volume of deep shots this spring surpasses last year's combined total. The overarching goal is to elevate an already potent Jaguars offense by reintroducing a game-changing deep component, with Thomas positioned as the potential X-Factor if the quarterback-receiver connection regains its 2024 form.

This narrative of resurgence is built on Thomas's rookie prowess-where he led all rookies and ranked top-three league-wide in receiving yards and touchdowns, posting an elite 14.7 yards per catch-and the strategic recognition that his skill set is best maximized through a specialized, vertical role rather than a do-everything assignment





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Brian Thomas Jr. Jacksonville Jaguars Trevor Lawrence Liam Coen Deep Passing Offseason Minicamp Otas Wide Receiver NFL 2026 Offense Strategy

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