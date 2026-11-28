The Jacksonville Jaguars could have the perfect Week 12 if all goes right.

Nov 15, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen looks on during the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- While it becomes increasingly likely that the Buffalo Bills will be the AFC No. 1 seed in the playoffs this season, that doesn’t mean a few other results on Sunday could result in the perfect Week 12 for the Jacksonville Jaguars.took a big blow after last Sunday’s loss against the New York Giants, but the results in the games over the holiday week since then certainly boosted their positioning in the AFC playoff race.

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The Bills improved to 10-1 after their close win against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving. But the Bills have already created a bit of a gap when it comes to the No. 1 seed, so in a way it helps the Jaguars more to see a team like the Chiefs lose, since they are closer to them in the race for seeding in the AFC.