Jaguars vs Titans Preview: Lawrence, Pollard Matchups Key to AFC South Battle

Jacksonville Jaguars host Tennessee Titans as Trevor Lawrence faces a top rush defense. Tony Pollard challenges a secondary allowing 258 passing yards. Analyze key stats and matchups.

The Jacksonville Jaguars prepare to host the Tennessee Titans in a critical NFL matchup that carries significant implications for the AFC South division standings. Trevor Lawrence leads the Jacksonville offense into this contest, seeking to maintain their three-game lead over Houston in the divisional race. The Titans enter the game following their Week 9 bye, aiming to reverse their recent momentum after a loss at Cincinnati.

Trevor Lawrence Passing Attack Statistics

Trevor Lawrence has orchestrated a potent passing attack for the Jaguars, recording eighteen touchdown passes against just four interceptions this season. He has amassed 1,932 passing yards, demonstrating his ability to elevate the Jacksonville offense despite facing significant pressure from opposing defenses. The offensive line has protected him well, resulting in the team being sacked only thirteen times throughout the campaign.

Also read News4JAGs predictions: Jaguars will lay the hammer to struggling Titans

In their most recent performance on November 5 against Baltimore, Lawrence threw for 242 yards and one touchdown, showcasing his consistent production on the road. The Jaguars average 229.3 passing yards per game as a team, with Lawrence serving as the central figure in their aerial assault. This statistical profile presents a formidable challenge for the Tennessee Titans secondary.

Tennessee Titans Secondary Defense Analysis

The Tennessee Titans defense struggles significantly against the pass, allowing 258.3 passing yards per game, which ranks as the second-most in the entire NFL. Despite these vulnerabilities in coverage, the Titans have generated twenty sacks and recorded eight interceptions, indicating a defensive scheme that relies heavily on pressure and turnover creation. They face a Jaguars offense that has taken care of the football with only four interceptions thrown all season.

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Running Back Matchup Tony Pollard Challenge

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard brings a significant ground threat to this matchup, accumulating 595 rushing yards and scoring six touchdowns this season. His highest output came during a 117-yard performance on twenty-one carries against Cincinnati on November 1, highlighting his capability to break big plays. Pollard must navigate a Jacksonville run defense that allows only 89.3 rushing yards per game, ranking as the fifth-fewest in the NFL.

The Titans as a team run for 99.5 yards per game, relying on Pollard to sustain drives and control the clock. The Jaguars defense complements its stout run defense with sixteen sacks and eleven interceptions, forcing opposing quarterbacks into difficult situations. Pollard's six touchdowns will be tested against a unit that has successfully limited opposing rushing attacks throughout the year.

Jaguars Receiving Corps and Third Down Threats

Wide receiver Bhayshul Tuten provides a dynamic element to the Jaguars offense, connecting with Lawrence on three receiving touchdowns this season. Tuten has also contributed 521 rushing yards and scored four total touchdowns, including a notable performance at Baltimore on November 5 where he ran twelve times for 29 yards. His versatility forces the Titans to account for him in both the passing and running games.

Cam Ward and Titans Offensive Strategy

Titans quarterback Cam Ward has thrown for 1,483 passing yards with six touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He delivered a strong performance on November 1 at Cincinnati, throwing for 304 yards and two touchdowns, proving he can execute against NFL defenses. The Jaguars defense opposes this offensive effort with a roster that boasts sixteen sacks and eleven interceptions, aiming to disrupt Ward's rhythm.

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While Jacksonville allows 229.0 passing yards per game on average, their ability to generate pressure complements their coverage schemes. Tennessee averages 173.0 passing yards per game as a team and has been sacked thirteen times, indicating challenges in protecting Ward. The Jaguars' defensive front will look to exploit these vulnerabilities to force turnovers and limit scoring opportunities for the Titans.

Division Implications and Key Statistical Battles

This matchup features stark contrasts in offensive efficiency and defensive capabilities. The Jaguars' passing attack, led by Lawrence, faces a Titans secondary that yields substantial yardage but creates turnovers. Conversely, Tennessee's rushing game, anchored by Pollard, meets a Jaguars run defense that is among the best in the league at limiting ground gains.

Special teams and third-down efficiency will likely determine the outcome of this game. Both teams have shown resilience in different areas, with the Jaguars excelling in aerial yardage and the Titans utilizing their run game to balance their offense. The winner will gain crucial momentum in the competitive AFC South landscape.