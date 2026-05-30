Jaguars’ Travis Hunter kicks off Planet Fitness free Summer Pass Program

High school athletes from across Northeast Florida packed into Planet Fitness Lakewood for the chance to meet Jaguars two-way star Travis Hunter. The event helped kick off Planet Fitness’ sixth annual Summer Pass Program, which allows teens ages 14 to 19 to workout for free from June 1 through August 31.

– High school athletes from across Northeast Florida packed into Planet Fitness Lakewood for the chance to meet one of football’s brightest stars.

“I’m pumped you know,” Baker County quarterback Keldon Dupree said. ”Love his game. Been watching him since colorado. I’m ecstatic.

” Travis Hunter spent time with the athletes - taking pictures, signing autographs, and encouraging them to keep working toward their goals.

“It’s super exciting for me to be able to have that impact on kids because I was once that age looking up to older guys, being able to see them and see what they’ve been doing in their lifetime, so it’s super exciting for me to be able to be that person for other kids,” Hunter said. Hunter said having access to a gym during those important teenage years can make a huge difference - especially for young athletes who may not have many resources.

“That timeframe is really important going from middle school to high school, trying to get bigger, faster, stronger,” Hunter said, ”A lot of kids don’t have the opportunity to just go somewhere and work out without having to pay anything. ”Stay in shape this summer...

“I do cardio,” Paxon flag football player Saniyah Hawkins said. ”I need to get more in weights because like you know arm strength is not there with me. ”“It’s really awesome because a lot of places where we live, they don’t have as much equipment and just being able to come whenever we want, that’s just great because we don’t have to stick to a strict schedule, we just have the flexibility of whenever,” Urbina said.

“It’s very cool because I’m going to be coming here a lot,” Chaffee Trail cornerback Ayden Murphy said. Alessandra Pontbriand joined WJXT4 as a sports anchor and reporter in May 2023. She is excited to join the extremely talented sports team and have the opportunity to tell stories across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia from local high schools, universities, and pro teams! A Jacksonville family bought a stranger an Uber.

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