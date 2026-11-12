Jaguars Trade for Eagles DT Jordan Davis and Colts RT Taylor Likely Moving Before Deadline

The Jacksonville Jaguars acquired defensive tackle Jordan Davis from the Philadelphia Eagles to bolster their front seven after a key injury, giving up multiple draft picks. Meanwhile, the Indianapolis Colts are expected to trade running back Jonathan Taylor as they approach the NFL deadline.

The Jaguars filled a need on defense by trading for Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland.

Just a quick note that there will be no SI:AM tomorrow in observance of Veterans Day.deals yesterday to solidify their defense ahead of today’s 4 p.m. ET deadline. Which other teams might join the Jags as buyers at the deadline? Here’s what to know about the deals that have been executed and the ones that could be on the horizon.

Also read Eagles trade DT Jordan Davis to Jaguars for first, second round picks: reports

The Jaguars are betting big that this could be the year they finally reach their first Super Bowl in franchise history.. Jacksonville gave up a 2027 first-round pick, second-rounders in ’27 and ’29 and its fifth- and sixth-round picks in ’28. .

He’s been an excellent and reliable part of the Eagles’ defense since he was drafted with the 13th pick in 2022. He’s started 60 straight games dating back to the start of the 2023 season. Harrison Phillips andTrading for Davis fills a need for the Jags after defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton went down with a season-ending injury in Week 8. Jacksonville allowed a season-worst 5.1 yards per rush in its Week 9 win over the Ravens.

Advertisement

The Eagles are now loaded with draft picks after trading Davis, A.J. Brown and Cam Jurgens. Philadelphia has two first-round picks in next year’s draft, two firsts and two seconds in 2028 and two seconds in ’29. Jonathan Taylor has likely played his final game for the Colts.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectPro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported that Indianapolis is expected to trade Taylor and “will take the best offer that’s on the table” rather than hold out for some Goldilocks offer. Taylor, 27, led the NFL with 18 rushing touchdowns last year and played all 17 games for the first time since 2021. The Giants, Broncos and Vikings are among the teams that have been linked to Taylor.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported that the Giants offered second- and fifth-round picks for Taylor, but New York coach John Harbaugh said Sunday that the offer was no longer on the table. Monday night’s loss to the Bills was a painful reminder of how horrendous Minnesota’s quarterback situation is. Kyler Murray missed the game with a hamstring injury, and his short-term status is highly questionable.

Hamstring injuries are tricky, and there’s a possibility that even after Murray is cleared to return, he could aggravate the injury and be sidelined again. No matter how many more games Murray misses, Minnesota can’t afford to have Carson Wentz starting in his place.. He completed eight of his 25 pass attempts for 81 yards and also threw two picks.

It’s worth mentioning that the Bills have one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL, and Wentz still couldn’t move the ball. The Vikings don’t need an All-Pro at quarterback to win the Super Bowl. They have the best defense in the NFL. They just need to maintain possession long enough to let their defense get a breather and score enough points to grind out a win.

Advertisement

But that’s not going to happen with Wentz under center. Unfortunately for the Vikings, there’s no slam dunk option on the quarterback trade market. The Colts might want to deal Daniel Jones as part of their fire sale. The winless Chargers could be persuaded to part with Justin Herbert.

The Raiders might be ready to hand the keys to No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza and facilitate a Minnesota reunion with Kirk Cousins. The Commanders may let backup Marcus Mariota go now that Jayden Daniels is healthy. All those options have drawbacks, but they’re better than allowing Wentz to tank a promising season. Minnesota’s Bobby Durkin hit a long three-pointer at the buzzer to give the Golden Gophers a win over Cincinnati.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectIt’s the first meeting between former teammates Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum since Brown was traded from Boston to Philadelphia. No. 1 Florida at Florida State, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN2No. 3 Illinois at No. 16 Texas Tech, 8 p.m. ET, PeacockDan Gartland writes Sports Illustrated’s flagship daily newsletter, SI:AM, and is the host of the “Stadium Wonders” video series. He joined the SI staff in 2014, having previously been published on Deadspin and Slate.

Gartland, a graduate of Fordham University, is a former Sports Jeopardy! champion .