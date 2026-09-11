Eagles Trade Jordan Davis to Jaguars as Philadelphia Enters Rebuild

Jacksonville acquired DT Jordan Davis from Philadelphia and S Jessie Bates from Atlanta in a series of deadline deals, while also adding DT Davon Godchaux, as the 6-2 Jaguars push for a Super Bowl.

The Jacksonville Jaguars completed a massive defensive overhaul by acquiring tackle Jordan Davis from the Philadelphia Eagles and safety Jessie Bates from the Atlanta Falcons in a single day of trades. Jacksonville surrendered a 2027 first-round pick and a 2029 second-rounder for Davis, alongside a 2027 second-rounder, a 2028 fifth-rounder, and a 2028 sixth-rounder for Bates. This total of six future draft selections signals the Jaguars are fully committed to capitalizing on their current success and securing a championship run.

The Jaguars, currently holding a 6-2 record, have won five of their last six games and view themselves as legitimate contenders for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Team leadership believes they have a realistic shot at the franchise's first Super Bowl title, aided by one of the easiest remaining schedules in the conference. Their upcoming schedule begins with a matchup against the struggling Tennessee Titans, who sit at 1-7.

Also read Eagles trade DT Jordan Davis to Jaguars for first, second round picks: reports

Jordan Davis, a first-round pick in 2022, is expected to fill a critical void in the middle of Jacksonville's defensive line following the placement of nose tackle DaVon Hamilton on injured reserve. Despite his size and talent, Davis has recorded only 1.5 sacks and one interception in nine games this season. However, he posted career highs of 4.5 sacks and 72 tackles last year and was instrumental in the Eagles' dominant Super Bowl 59 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Eagles are now entering a significant rebuilding phase after trading their defensive anchor. General manager Howie Roseman faced pressure to make deals as Philadelphia sits on a seven-game losing streak, their longest since 2012. The team also lost right tackle Cam Jurgens in a separate trade and saw veteran Lane Johnson retire, severely impacting their offensive line. Quarterback Jalen Hurts was also ruled out of Sunday's game with a blood clot, adding to the team's struggles.

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Philadelphia's future now includes two first-round picks in 2027, two more in 2028, and two second-round picks in 2029. These assets will help the Eagles, who hold the worst record in the NFC, restart their roster construction. The Eagles issued a statement thanking Davis for his contributions to the team culture and community over five years, highlighting his role in two Super Bowl appearances and the 2024 world championship.

In addition to Davis, the Jaguars acquired safety Jessie Bates from the Atlanta Falcons to strengthen their secondary. Bates, whose four-year contract expires after the season, brings significant experience to Jacksonville. He has recorded 60 tackles, three forced fumbles, one interception, and a 36-yard fumble return for a touchdown this season. Over his nine-season career, including five years with Cincinnati, Bates has amassed 28 interceptions and 14 forced fumbles.

Atlanta's decision to trade Bates came after weighing short-term and long-term implications under first-year coach Kevin Stefanski. The Falcons have lost four of their last five games, including a 34-17 defeat to Cincinnati in Madrid, and are on track for their ninth consecutive losing season. Stefanski described the trade as difficult but necessary as the organization evaluates its path forward.

The Jaguars' aggressive moves are driven by the elite play of quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is tied for fourth in the NFL with 18 touchdown passes. Lawrence holds a 111.7 quarterback rating, ranking fifth-best in the league, while the team boasts the NFL's fourth-leading scoring offense and second-best scoring defense. These acquisitions aim to solidify the defense against elite running teams like the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs.

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Philadelphia's decline has been steep, with the team mired in a rebuilding project despite previous success. The Eagles' recent performance has failed to justify the significant financial investments made in players like Davis and Jalen Carter. Carter signed a massive extension with $106 million guaranteed, while Davis received $65 million guaranteed, yet neither has fully delivered on their potential this season.

The Jaguars' strategy represents an all-in approach for a team that has not yet won a Super Bowl. By trading away valuable draft capital, Jacksonville is betting on the present to secure a historic moment for the franchise. The team's confidence is bolstered by Lawrence's development and the improved roster depth provided by the new defensive additions.