Jaguars Reportedly Trade For Saints DT Davon Godchaux

The Jacksonville Jaguars are trading for New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux.

from the Atlanta Falcons on Monday morning, the Jacksonville Jaguars were far from done ahead of the NFL trade deadline. They were finally able to land their long-sought defensive tackle upgrade ahead of the Nov. 10 deadline.

According to theDavon Godchaux is joining a new defensive live in Jacksonville. With the additions of Bates and Godchaux, the Jaguars' defense improves significantly across two key positions. The expectation is Godchaux will slide in alongside veteran Arik Armstead on the interior of the defensive line. Missing out on Jeffery Simmons and DeForest Buckner left the defensive line market completely wide open heading into the trade deadline.

Also read One Move the Jaguars Can't Afford to Get Wrong at the NFL Trade Deadline

But while the Jaguars couldn't snag a headliner, landing a veteran in Godchaux gives them much-needed depth upfront. Through eight games this season, Godchaux recorded 15 total tackles with four of them being solo. Across his 10-year NFL career, he spent time with the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots before being traded to the New Orleans Saints in 2025. With the Jaguars taking a major leap forward defensively, attention shifts toward a deep playoff run.

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