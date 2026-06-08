Jaguars Rely on Ventrell Miller to Fill Critical Linebacker Role

Ventrell Miller steps into a starting role for the Jacksonville Jaguars after Devin Lloyd's departure, bringing physical run defense but needing growth in pass coverage. His performance is key to the team's defensive scheme.

Ventrell Miller is poised to become a key figure for the Jacksonville Jaguars ' defense in the upcoming season, earning the No. 19 spot on the list of the 25 most important Jaguars.

The fourth-year linebacker is set to step into a starting role following the departure of Devin Lloyd, a second-team All-Pro, and the pressure will be on to maintain the unit's production. Miller has already shown his worth as a physical run defender, with a track record of stacking and shedding blocks and diagnosing plays. His range and impact in the middle of linebacker coach Anthony Campanile's scheme have been praised, with Campanile noting his physicality and fit within the defense.

However, Miller must improve his pass coverage, an area where he has shown flashes with seven pass deflections over the last two years but needs to demonstrate consistent ability as a full-time starter. The Jaguars' linebacker depth is thin, with only a seventh-round draft pick and a few second-year players behind Miller, making his health and performance crucial.

While he may not be the most vital defender on the roster, Miller's role is central to Campanile's strategy of using linebackers to generate pressure and his success will be a major factor in the team's defensive effectiveness





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Jacksonville Jaguars Ventrell Miller NFL Linebacker Devin Lloyd Defense Anthony Campanile

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