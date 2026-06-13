Jaguars Post-Minicamp Roster Projection: Lawrence Shines, Key Battles Emerge

A detailed 53-man roster projection for the Jacksonville Jaguars after minicamp, highlighting Trevor Lawrence's standout performance, the running back situation, and positional battles at wide receiver, tight end, and offensive line.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are wrapping up their offseason program, and the recent minicamp sessions have provided the clearest picture yet of the team's depth and potential heading into training camp.

While the intensity and physicality will ramp up once pads are on, the practices this week offered valuable insights into player performances and positional battles. Based on observations from the three-day minicamp, here is a post-minicamp 53-man roster projection, highlighting several sleepers and key developments across the roster. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence had arguably his best offseason program to date as he enters his sixth season with the team.

His command of the offense was noticeably improved, but it was his decision-making and accuracy that truly stood out. Lawrence threw the ball to all areas of the field with precision, rarely putting it in harm's way, and looked as sharp as ever as a deep passer. Behind him, Nick Mullens secures the backup role by default, as the team has not added any significant competition.

The running back room received positive news from head coach Liam Coen, who confirmed that veteran Chris Rodriguez will be back by training camp after missing minicamp. With J'Mari Taylor flashing in nearly every practice, the Jaguars have depth, but it is likely they will stash a fourth running back on the practice squad rather than the 53-man roster due to limited spots.

At wide receiver, Travis Hunter continues to see a role on offense, and the top targets all shined at different points during minicamp. Brian Thomas Jr. appears to be practicing with a newfound sense of confidence, while sixth-round picks Josh Cameron and CJ Williams each managed to flash consistently. Offensive coordinator Grant Udinski praised both rookies, highlighting their physicality, work ethic, and ability to create separation.

At tight end, Tanner Koziol has been electric in the red zone this offseason and could have a larger role than anticipated after being drafted in the fifth round. The Jaguars' injury issues at tight end last year likely ensure they keep four on the roster. The offensive line appears stable, with Cole Van Lanen, Ezra Cleveland, Robert Hainsey, Patrick Mekari, Anton Harrison, Walker Little, Wyatt Milum, Emmanuel Pregnon, and Jonah Monheim projected to make the roster.

The primary competition to watch in training camp will be at right guard, where incumbent Patrick Mekari faces a challenge from Wyatt Milum





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