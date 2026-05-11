Jaguars Rout Ravens 33-10 as Third-String QB Joe Fagnano Struggles in First Start

The Jacksonville Jaguars dominated the Baltimore Ravens 33-10 on Thursday Night Football, as undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano started at quarterback for an injured Ravens team missing Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley. Jacksonville improved to 6-2 and solidified its status as a top AFC contender.

The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Baltimore Ravens 33-10 at M&T Bank Stadium on Thursday night in a game that was never close. The Ravens were without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson and backup Tyler "Snoop" Huntley, forcing undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano into his first career start.

Jaguars Improve Record with Dominant Win

Jacksonville improved to 6-2 and has now recorded back-to-back wins by 20-plus points. It was an ugly night for Baltimore, which was down to its third-string quarterback and looked overmatched from the start. The Jaguars seemed to be playing with fire with the play clock, especially in the first half. On several occasions, the clock went down to one before the snap.

Also read Ravens' playoff hopes hinge on Jacoby Brissett after third-stringer Joe Fagnano gets demolished by Jaguars

It appeared to hit zero at least a couple of times on the broadcast, but Jacksonville was never penalized for a delay of game. Slow pre-snap development has been a trend for the Jaguars this season. Entering the week, they snapped the ball on average with just 7.0 seconds left on the play clock, the second-slowest mark in the NFL, and had used no-huddle just 3.4% of the time, the fourth-lowest rate, according to Next Gen Stats.

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Jacksonville still runs an efficient offense. It entered Week 9 ranked fifth in scoring and 10th in yardage. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who has played at a high level since midway through last season, is in complete command at the line of scrimmage. The Jags also entered Thursday with 55 penalties called against them, the 14th-fewest in the league, according to NFLpenalties.com.

Rookie Quarterback Struggles Without Jackson

If communication isn't clean, consistently taking the play clock down to the wire could become an issue late in the season in loud road environments, raising the chances for procedural penalties. With Jackson and Huntley out, Fagnano looked like an undrafted rookie. Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle had to simplify and change the offense for Fagnano, who is significantly less mobile than Jackson and Huntley.

Fagnano was kept to half-field reads and attempted just one pass beyond six yards in the first half, even before the rain started pouring in Baltimore. He threw two interceptions deep in Baltimore's own territory in the second half. The Ravens' offense looked extremely limited and bad. Jacoby Brissett, whose trade to Baltimore from the Arizona Cardinals is still to be finalized, doesn't project to be a game changer who can elevate the Ravens.

But he would give the team competence under center, veteran experience, and a passer who can push the ball downfield. With the weapons Baltimore has on offense, that could be enough to keep the team's fading playoff hopes alive. The Jaguars have now won six of their eight games and have a relatively easy second half of the season. Six of Jacksonville's nine remaining games are against teams currently below .500, including its last four games.

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Jaguars Secure Top AFC Seed Position

Currently the No. 4 seed in the AFC, the Jags are in a great position to secure the No. 1 overall seed and the lone first-round bye. Beyond the strength of schedule, the Jaguars are one of the NFL's most complete teams. They entered Week 9 ranked second in points allowed, first in rushing defense, and seventh in pressure rate. They have a Pro Bowl-caliber quarterback and a top-five scoring offense around him.

They are well coached. The Jags don't get a ton of attention because of their market, but they are legit and should be on the shortlist of top Super Bowl contenders. The Jaguars' road trip continues for two more games, at the Tennessee Titans (1-7) and the New York Giants (4-2-1), before returning home for a rematch with the Titans on Nov. 29.

With Brissett entering the fold at quarterback, the Ravens have a winnable stretch of games before their Week 13 bye: vs. the 1-7 Chargers on Monday night in Week 10, at the 3-4 Carolina Panthers (Nov. 22), and at the 2-5 Houston Texans (Nov. 29).