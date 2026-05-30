Jaguars OTAs Reveal Bright Spots and Question Marks as Rebuild Continues

Early observations from Jacksonville Jaguars OTAs highlight standout performances from the wide receiver and secondary units, while the team monitors the development of replacements for Travis Etienne and Devin Lloyd.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have completed the first week of their Organized Team Activities (OTAs) at the Miller Electric Center, providing early insights into the team's trajectory for the upcoming season.

The practices have highlighted both the strengths and areas of uncertainty as the team adapts to key departures and integrates new talent. Among the most notable developments, the wide receiver corps continues to be a cornerstone of the offense, with Parker Washington and Brian Thomas Jr. standing out in early drills. The secondary, bolstered by additions like Travis Hunter and Caleb Ransaw, showed promising flashes even without Hunter's participation.

Meanwhile, the replacements for former starters Travis Etienne and Devin Lloyd-Bhayshul Tuten at running back and Ventrell Miller at linebacker-have begun to make their case for larger roles. Additionally, the tight end unit appears significantly improved, reflecting the organization's strategic shift toward a multi-tight end approach. Wide receivers remain the Jaguars' most formidable position group, and Tuesday's OTA session underscored their dominance.

Parker Washington, last year's offseason MVP who delivered a career season, once again looked exceptional in 7-on-7 and team drills, displaying a level of dynamism that defenses will struggle to contain once contact is permitted. Brian Thomas Jr. complemented Washington's performance with a deep touchdown catch and several other reliable plays, showcasing his vertical threat capability. The unit's depth and talent are undeniable, and their early production sets a high bar for the offense's continuity and big-play potential.

Defensive improvements were equally evident, particularly in the secondary. Although top cornerback Travis Hunter did not practice, the group as a whole demonstrated enhanced speed and instincts, with Montaric Brown and Jabbar Muhammad generating several pass breakups. This progress is critical for defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile's system, as the secondary's performance could define the defense's ceiling in 2026.

On the other side of the ball, the linebacking and running back units are in transition following the free-agent departures of Devin Lloyd and Travis Etienne. Bhayshul Tuten received public praise from head coach Liam Coen, while Ventrell Miller stood out with multiple pass breakups and would-be tackles for loss. Their early contributions are encouraging, but the team will need sustained development from both to offset the loss of veteran production.

The tight end room, previously a weakness, has been reshaped through roster moves and now includes promising young talent alongside Brenton Strange and Quintin Morris, making it one of the most improved groups on the roster





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Jacksonville Jaguars Otas Wide Receivers Parker Washington Brian Thomas Jr. Secondary Travis Hunter Bhayshul Tuten Ventrell Miller Tight Ends NFL

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