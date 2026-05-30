Jaguars OTAs: Optimism High, Key Position Battles Emerge

The Jacksonville Jaguars are optimistic heading into their second week of OTAs, with strong culture and key competitions at running back, linebacker, and wide receiver.

The Jacksonville Jaguars kicked off their second week of OTAs with a palpable sense of optimism that has been building since the end of the 2025 season.

Head coach Doug Pederson and the front office have emphasized a stronger culture, and players have echoed that sentiment, noting improved chemistry in the locker room and coaching staff. The team is eager to build on last year's success, though the sting of a disappointing final game remains. One key area of focus is the running back room, where Bhayshul Tuten has been drawing attention with his explosive runs during early practices.

Tuten, a rookie, is competing for a role behind established starter Travis Etienne. The Jaguars are also experimenting with more three-safety looks, as defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen loves to deploy multiple safeties. Last season, Rayuan Lane emerged as a contributor, and this year, the team hopes to maintain that versatility. At linebacker, Ventrell Miller is the leading candidate to start after a strong first practice.

He is considered the team's offseason riser, and if he maintains momentum, he could secure the job by training camp. The linebacker rotation was limited last season, but Miller's emergence could change that. Foyesade Oluokun remains the anchor, but Miller is pushing for significant snaps. In the passing game, tight end Brenton Strange is expected to see an increased workload despite missing five games last season.

He finished third on the team in routes and could be one of the most important offensive players outside of Trevor Lawrence. The Jaguars also have competition at wide receiver, with Jakobi Meyers likely earning consistent snaps due to his run-blocking ability. Brian Thomas Jr. and Parker Washington are also in the mix, and the depth is considered a strength.

At guard, Ezra Cleveland is coming off his best season, but the team has young options in Wyatt Milum and Emmanuel Pregnon. The Jaguars are optimistic about their interior line depth, especially after injuries to Patrick Mekari last year. The front office is high on both Milum and Pregnon, and they could push for starting roles.

Meanwhile, the team is not expected to make a splash trade for a receiver like A.J. Brown, as they prefer to save draft capital for other needs. The culture and continuity are valued over short-term upgrades. Defensively, the Jaguars are building on a strong start from last season's OTAs.

Trevor Lawrence already looks more comfortable in the offense, and the defense has continued to shine early in practices. Special teams remain a priority, with players like Daniel Thomas contributing in coverage. The team is also considering contract extensions for Parker Washington and Brenton Strange, though those are likely to happen before the 2026 season rather than immediately. Washington's extension may not top the market, but Strange's could approach the top of the tight end market.

Overall, the Jaguars are focused on internal development and maintaining a positive locker room culture as they prepare for the 2026 season. The key battles at running back, linebacker, and safety will define the depth chart, but the team's optimism is grounded in a belief that they have the right pieces in place





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