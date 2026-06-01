Jaguars' OTAs: Key Players to Watch

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in the midst of their second week of Organized Team Activities (OTAs), and the team is taking the next step in their offseason program. With the fourth practice of the week underway at the Miller Electric Center, there are several players who will be worth watching.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in the midst of their second week of Organized Team Activities (OTAs), and the team is taking the next step in their offseason program.

With the fourth practice of the week underway at the Miller Electric Center, there are several players who will be worth watching. One of the key players to keep an eye on is running back LeQuint Allen Jr., who is entering his second year with the team. Allen has been a lock for the roster, but the question facing his 2026 season is how much more he will be involved in the offense beyond his role as a pass protector.

This is the time of the offseason where Allen can showcase his skills as a pass-catcher, particularly after shining in that role at Syracuse. Another player to watch is linebacker Branson Combs, who was an underrated undrafted addition last year and has a chance to stick around and make an important contribution on special teams.

The Jaguars' cornerback room is also an area of interest, with players like Jarrian Jones, Montaric Brown, and Christian Braswell vying for reps against the team's top receivers. Jones, in particular, has the upside to take on a bigger role on the outside, and his development will be worth tracking. The tight end room is also an area of focus, with rookie tight ends Nate Boerkircher and Tanner Koziol bringing new depth options to the table.

While neither is likely to see a lot of volume in the passing game, their development will be critical to the team's success in 2026 and beyond. Finally, defensive end Zach Durfee is a player to watch, particularly given his athletic skill-set and the chance to get reps in the defense during OTAs.

Durfee's real chance to shine will come in training camp and during the preseason, but he is an explosive athlete who can make an impact during helmets-and-shorts practices





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Jacksonville Jaguars Otas Lequint Allen Jr. Branson Combs Jarrian Jones Nate Boerkircher Zach Durfee

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