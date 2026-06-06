Jaguars' Offseason Program Nears End, Roster Taking Shape

The Jacksonville Jaguars are nearing the end of their offseason program and are set to take a break before training camp. The team has been working on their roster, with quarterback Trevor Lawrence looking solid as the starter. Carter Bradley has been impressing as the third quarterback option, but Joey Aguilar still has a chance to make the team. The running back position is also looking strong, with LeQuint Allen and Bhayshul Tuten expected to have expanded roles.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are nearing the end of their offseason program and are set to take a break before training camp. The team has been working on their roster, with quarterback Trevor Lawrence looking solid as the starter.

Carter Bradley has been impressing as the third quarterback option, but Joey Aguilar still has a chance to make the team. The running back position is also looking strong, with LeQuint Allen and Bhayshul Tuten expected to have expanded roles. The tight end room has been bolstered by the drafting of Nate Boerkircher and Tanner Koziol, and the team is exploring the use of multiple tight end sets.

The offensive line is also looking strong, with Cole Van Lanen's status ahead of training camp a question. The defensive end room is an interesting position group, with several young players looking to make an impact. Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen are the elder statesmen in the room, and the team is expecting great things from their rookies





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Jacksonville Jaguars Trevor Lawrence Carter Bradley Lequint Allen Bhayshul Tuten Nate Boerkircher Tanner Koziol Travon Walker Josh Hines-Allen

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