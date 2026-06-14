Jaguars' Offseason Breakthroughs: Thomas Shines, Rookies Emerge, Defense Grows

Minicamp analysis reveals Brian Thomas Jr.'s resurgence, immediate impact from rookie pass-catchers, and rising competition in the secondary as Jacksonville builds toward 2024.

The Jacksonville Jaguars wrapped up their offseason program with a strong minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, showcasing significant development across the roster despite the absence of key players like Travis Hunter .

Wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. emerged as the standout performer, demonstrating marked improvement as a route-runner and consistently creating separation against top cornerbacks. His performance throughout the spring, which head coach Liam Coen praised effusively, signals a potential leap in his production after a challenging sophomore season. The receiving corps also saw promising contributions from rookie tight ends Tanner Koziol and Josh Cameron, as well as wideout CJ Williams, all of whom displayed the versatility and hands to contribute immediately.

Defensively, the cornerback room was deep with competition, highlighting the growing depth of the 2025 draft class. Undrafted players like Preston Hodge and Devon Marshall made plays, while Keni-H Lovely impressed with the second-string unit. The unit's progress is especially notable given the limited participation of 2024 first-round pick Jabbar Muhammad and the expected return of veterans Jourdan Lewis and Travis Hunter.

Rookie safety Caleb Ransaw is projected to slot into a major role, underscoring the shift toward a younger, more athletic secondary under coordinator Anthony Campanile. Overall, the Jaguars entered the summer break with clear momentum, having built a strong foundation that sets the stage for training camp and the regular season ahead





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Jacksonville Jaguars Brian Thomas Jr. Trevor Lawrence Travis Hunter Anthony Campanile Minicamp Offseason Program Rookies Cornerbacks Tanner Koziol Josh Cameron CJ Williams

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