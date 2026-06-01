Jaguars' Offense Shows Promise in Fourth OTA Session

The Jacksonville Jaguars have wrapped up their fourth OTA session of the 2026 offseason, with standout performances from several players. Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. has been working through issues from his 2025 struggles, but has made significant progress in the offseason.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have wrapped up their fourth OTA session of the 2026 offseason, with standout performances from several players. Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. has been working through issues from his 2025 struggles, but has made significant progress in the offseason.

Thomas' practice on Monday was reminiscent of his rookie year, with cornerbacks struggling to keep up with his speed. He made multiple deep connections with quarterback, including a touchdown catch that showcased his separation skills. Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington also made big plays, making deep catches at the start and end of practice.

However, cornerbacks Jarrian Jones and Montaric Brown were able to punch back, with Brown recording an interception of the quarterback late in practice. Two young Jaguars defenders caught the eye of observers: second-year cornerback Jabaar Muhammad and second-year linebacker Jack Kiser. Muhammad made multiple pass breakups and looked poised to record an interception, while Kiser made plays in coverage to prevent catches. Defensive end Josh Hines-Allen was also dominant on the field, commanding attention and taking control of team drills.

The Jaguars are deep at cornerback, but Muhammad looks like a potential starter and Kiser could be the next man up behind Foyesade Oluokun. The team's passing game was a highlight of the practice, with Thomas and Washington making big plays.

However, the defense was also impressive, with Muhammad and Kiser making key plays





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Jacksonville Jaguars Brian Thomas Jr. Parker Washington Jabaar Muhammad Jack Kiser

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