The Jacksonville Jaguars have plenty of questions entering Week 12, and we tackle them all in this week's mailbag.

Sep 13, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington reacts after a touchdown in the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at EverBank Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a big Week 12 ahead, and it already has been an interesting one, to say the least.has certainly made an impact on the Jaguars' plans ahead of Week 12's battle with the Tennessee Titans. That, of course, leads off this week's mailbag as we take questions on the Jaguars' offense without Washington, their playoff push ahead, and more.

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It feels like Parker was Trevor’s security blanket. Who do you think will emerge as Trevor’s new fail safe, and how will that affect the offense when Parker comes back? A: I think Jakobi Meyers and Brenton Strange. Strange really seems like his already-solid numbers would be even better if the Jaguars didn't spread the ball out so much.